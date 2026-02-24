HVSO Will Present THE BEST OF BROADWAY Starring Alli Mauzey

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway comes to the Hudson Valley on March 7th and 8th! Vocalist Alli Mauzey, known for her roles in Wicked and Hello Dolly!, joins the HVSO to present The Best of Broadway. Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor André Raphel will lead the orchestra for two performances packed with tunes from the golden age to the latest blockbusters.

The HVSO returns to the Paramount Theatre in Middletown on March 7th at 7:30 pm. On March 8th at 3:00 pm, the orchestra performs at Arlington High School in LaGrangeville.

The Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra invites concertgoers to enjoy showstopping hits from Wicked, Chicago, Frozen, Phantom of the Opera, and more. Reduced ticket prices are available for seniors and students, and children under 5 are invited free of charge. Music and theater lovers of all ages are sure to be enchanted!

Alli Mauzey

Alli Mauzey was most recently seen starring on Broadway in the critically acclaimed world premiere musical Kimberly Akimbo. Before that, Alli starred as Ernestina in the Tony Award winning revival of Hello, Dolly!. Other Broadway credits include Glinda in Wicked, a role she also performed to critical acclaim on the First National Tour and the San Francisco company, Lenora in the musical Cry-Baby, for which she won a Theatre World Award and was nominated for a Drama League Award, and Brenda in Hairspray (both on Broadway and in the original company of the First National Tour). Alli also originated the role of Lenora in the Pre-Broadway production of Cry-Baby at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego (Theatre Critics Circle Award). Other New York Credits include New York City Center Encores in the role of Minerva in The Golden Apple as well as Sydney in It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman, and the Off-Broadway production of Red Eye of Love. Regionally, she has appeared as Mallory in City of Angels for Reprise! in Los Angeles, Snookie in 110 in the Shade at the Pasadena Playhouse, and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors at The Muny, for which she was nominated for a Kevin Kline Award.

Ms. Mauzey has also had the pleasure of doing several concerts with symphony orchestras across the country including playing Ellie in Show Boat with the New York Philharmonic and the title role in Cinderella alongside the Nashville Symphony Orchestra benefiting the charity Show Hope. Recent and upcoming engagements include The Philly Pops, Pittsburgh Symphony, Pacific Symphony, Charlotte Symphony, Maryland Symphony, Nashville Symphony, Maui Pops Orchestra, Corpus Christi Symphony, Sarasota Orchestra, Tuscan Symphony, Kalamazoo Symphony, Fort Worth Symphony, Shreveport Symphony, Desert Symphony, Virginia Symphony, Phoenix Symphony, Missouri Symphony, Oklahoma City Philharmonic, Idaho State Civic Symphony, West Virginia Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Orlando Philharmonic, North Carolina Symphony, Akron Symphony, Houston Symphony, Knoxville Symphony, Allentown Symphony, Lincoln Symphony, Calgary Philharmonic, and Wurttenbembreg Philharmonic of Reutlingen (Germany). Among many voiceover credits, her voice can be heard as a series regular on the animated television series Alpha Teens on Machines. She has a BFA from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in drama and a minor in music.