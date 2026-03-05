An Evening with Jeffrey Gaines and Josh Joplin Comes to My Father’s Place

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An Evening with Jeffrey Gaines and Josh Joplin will take place on Thursday, March 19 at My Father's Place at The Rosyln Hotel.

Josh Joplin isn't one to dwell on past glories, but there was a time when he was chasing songs worldwide. In 2001, his breakout single "Camera One" became the first independently released song to hit #1 at Triple A Top 40, landing Josh Joplin Group on Artemis Records—a label that boasted acts as varied as J. Mascis, Warren Zevon, The Pretenders, and, yes, the "Who Let the Dogs Out" hitmakers, The Baha Men. ("Camera One" may not have unleashed any canines, but it did land a spot on the cult classic tv show Scrubs.)

Joplin followed with The Future That Was (2002), produced by Rob Gal (Magnapop, Rock-a-Teens), and later earned critical praise for Jaywalker, Among the Oak & Ash, and Devil Ship. Now, after years of collaborating with friends and fellow musicians, he returns with his latest album, GpYr ("gap year").

Jeffrey Gaines has been heralded for his soul-searching lyrics and his powerful live performances. With only his voice and a guitar for accompaniment, Gaines has earned a reputation as a captivating performer, entertaining his audiences worldwide.

Gaines has released eight albums internationally, which includes gems like the hit single “Hero In Me” from his debut album. The Boston Globe declared that “Gaines' soulful, wounded vocals make a case for him being one of pop's finest singers… Rolling Stone went on to call him “the voice of a generation” noting his body of work and his larger than life voice.

Jeffrey has toured the world headlining theaters and clubs, and was named Pollstar's Best Live Solo Artist. Gaines' critical acclaim, international tours and avid fan base have established him as one of the most treasured songwriters, vocalists and inspirations in music today.