JULIUS CAESAR Comes to the Company Theatre in March

The Company Theatre of Rochester's production of Shakespeare's timeless JULIUS CAESAR runs March 6-22, 2026, at their 28 Lawn Street Rochester location.

It is a time of prosperity in Rome, but one man holds all the power. As the fate of a nation is decided, so are the souls of the people of the republic. Will they uphold the status quo, or dismantle it? Is Rome even worth saving?

“For me, CAESAR is an exploration of power, friendship, loyalty, political intrigue, sacrifice, and loss,” said Carl Del Buono, The Company's founding artistic director, who directs the production. “It's a political thriller that we're giving ‘The Company Theatre treatment.'”

With set design by Company Theatre Technical Director Brodie McPherson, lighting design by Matt Oline and stage managed by Beverly Bauman, the cast features Tim Banning as Caesar, Jonathan Ntheketha as Marcus Brutus, Anthony Haitz as Mark Antony, Evan Miller Watelet as Caius Cassius, Sam Melita as Casca, Liz Preston as Portia, Wil Clancy as Octavius, Brook Mordenga as Calpurnia, Ben Gillooly as Metellus Cimber, Lauren MacDonough as Decius Brutus, Aung Phyo as Trebonius, Alessandro Martellaro as Cinna, Jean-Paul Klem as Soothsayer/Lepidus, and Ty Freeman as Lucius. Jael Lopez serves as assistant director and Kaylyn Nichols is assistant stage manager for the production.

Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors 60+ and students, and may be purchased through The Company Theatre's box offic.

In keeping with the historical nature of the play, the production will offer a 15% discount for the 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15 matinee and talk back with the cast and creative team, by using code IDES. The “Ides of March,” which falls on March 15, is the day Caesar was murdered.

An ASL-interpreted performance is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, with a portion of ticket sales going to the Rochester Deaf Kitchen.