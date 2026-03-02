Bridge Street Theatre to Open SoloFest 2026 with PALATABLE GAY ROBOT

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bridge Street Theatre will launch its 2026 SoloFest series this weekend with Palatable Gay Robot, a bold, fast-paced solo comedy written and performed by Broadway actor and comedian Stephen Brower. The limited three-performance engagement runs March 6–8, 2026, and kicks off the theatre's annual festival of intimate, artist-driven performance.

Part stand-up special, part theatrical fever dream, Palatable Gay Robot introduces Billie Bowtie — a gay robot engineered to entertain straight audiences with “crowd-friendly” humor. But when his preloaded punchlines begin to short-circuit, Billie is instructed by The Moderator — a god-like, omnipresent engineer voiced by Broadway's Julia Murney — to download a personal history in order to make himself more “relatable.”

The update doesn't go as planned.

What follows is a razor-sharp, high-energy exploration of identity, code-switching, corporate assimilation, and the pressure to be just palatable enough. As Billie cycles through stereotypes, pop culture references, and stand-up tropes, he begins asking a dangerous question: what happens when authenticity isn't marketable?

The show premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has since played to sold-out audiences nationwide.

Blending biting satire with surprising emotional depth, this 70-minute solo performance delivers laugh-out-loud comedy with an undercurrent of urgency that feels distinctly of this moment.

“SoloFest is built to give bold, singular artists the room to take risks,” says Mark Perry, Acting Artistic Director of Bridge Street Theatre. “Palatable Gay Robot is fearless, funny, and unexpectedly moving — exactly the kind of work that thrives in an intimate space and sparks conversation long after the curtain call.”

Directed by Zachary Prince

Produced by Klif Entertainment