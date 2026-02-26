THE WHITE CHIP To Be Presented At Blackfriars Theatre

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Blackfriars Theatre will present THE WHITE CHIP by Sean Daniels, running March 19 through March 29 at 795 East Main Street in Rochester, New York.

The autobiographical play follows Steven McAlister, a theater professional whose career and personal life begin to unravel as he confronts his struggle with alcohol addiction. Despite professional success and personal milestones, Steven questions whether he truly has a problem, even as his marriage, family relationships, and career face mounting strain. The play explores addiction and recovery through humor and direct storytelling.

The production is directed by Matt Ames and features Eric Loughlin (Actor #2), Katelyn Machnica (Actor #1), and Colin Pazik (Stephen).

Since its Off-Broadway premiere in 2019, THE WHITE CHIP has received critical attention and was produced with support from underwriters including Hank Azaria, Annaleigh Ashford, Jason Biggs, and John Larroquette.

Blackfriars Theatre is partnering with local organizations including ROCovery, Sobriety Sounds, AltBar, Delphi Rise, and Trillium Health to broaden community outreach around the production. A dedicated alcohol-free performance will take place March 28 at 2 p.m.

Performances are scheduled Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. An ASL-interpreted performance will be held March 21, and a Sunday Salon discussion will follow the March 22 matinee.

Tickets range from $20 to $39 and are available by calling (585) 454-1260, visiting www.blackfriars.org, or purchasing in person at the box office. Blackfriars Theatre is located at 795 E Main Street, Rochester, NY 14605.