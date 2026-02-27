The Leah Ryan Fund Reveals Second Cycle Of Its Boost Commission

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Leah Ryan Fund has announced the second cycle of its commission: The Boost, to be awarded to a mid-career woman, trans, or non-binary playwright over 40 years old to give them, and their writing, a “boost” to reach the next level in their careers.

The Leah Ryan Fund created The Boost in 2023 to support this much-deserved – and often underserved – group. The winner will receive $10,000 to write a new play in conversation with the work of Leah Ryan. For this round of The Boost, that work will be Leah's play Debt. The play will serve as inspiration, while also allowing applicants to create freely from Leah's themes, characters, and style.

“I am thrilled that this commission is continuing and will put more talented writers in touch with the richness and depth of Leah's writing. It is such a thoughtful way to honor her extraordinary body of work, and also shine a light on a talented mid-career writer by giving them vital support in crafting a new play," said board member Cusi Cram.

Inaugural winner Tammy Ryan said, “The Boost reignited my creative spirit, and spurred me to imagine a play I had not known I needed to write.”

Applications for The Boost are open now, and the application deadline is April 13, 2026 or when 150 applications are received. The winner will be announced by June 1, 2026, and the expectation is that the winning play will be submitted one year later. There will then be a reading of the commissioned play in the Fall of 2027.

To apply, please visit the Leah Ryan Fund's website at: https://leahryanfund.org