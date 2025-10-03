Polite Ink Comedy Hosts Show to Benefit The People's Pantry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 8th Annual Polite Ink Comedy Oh Watta Night! show all to benefit The People's Pantry of Rochester is set for next month. This year's theme is inspired by A Christmas Carol with a night full of sketch comedy, audience-fueled improv, holiday hijinks, and just enough ghostly mischief to make even Scrooge crack a smile.



This special performance is on stage at OFC Creations Theatre Center on Saturday, November 1. A pre-show reception with gift basket raffle kicks off at 6:00 p.m. followed by the show at 7:00 p.m. The performance is rated PG-13. A cash bar is available.

PI will present off-the-wall characters, witty sketches, surprise songs and dances, and the kind of “did-they-really-just-do-that?” moments that only happen at their shows. Expect clever twists, Tiny Tim–sized heartwarming moments, and plenty of Dickens-inspired nonsense along the way.

“Whether you're a Dickens devotee, a comedy junkie, or just in need of holiday cheer, Oh Watta Night! promises an evening you won't want to miss,” said Karen Craft, Polite Ink Comedy Director. “And the best part? All proceeds from this event will benefit the People's Pantry of Rochester, helping to support and feed our community.”

The People's Pantry of Rochester is dedicated to feeding our community's most vulnerable residents. Formed with the charitable purpose of providing groceries to individuals and families to mitigate the effects of food insecurity, their mission is to offer this service with dignity and without bias or discrimination. This year, they are on track to distribute over 400,000 pounds of food to more than 9,400 households, reaching thousands of families, children, adults, and seniors. Additionally, they offer essential items like baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, pet food, and personal hygiene supplies to support Rochester families.

“Food security is so important because it means that people have access to enough food to help them lead healthy lives,” Lea Kone, Board Advisor, The People's Pantry. “With the poverty rate in our city topping 30 percent we need to work together to take care of those who need help at a very basic, human level. It is the only way we will thrive collectively.”

