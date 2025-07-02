Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER at Cortland Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cortland Repertory Theatre is currently presenting its summer production of THE WEDDING SINGER, running now through July 11 at the Little York Pavilion, located at 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble, NY. See production photos below.

The Wedding Singer is a high-energy musical comedy based on the hit 1998 film starring Adam Sandler. Set in 1985, it follows Robbie Hart, New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer, whose life is turned upside down when he’s left at the altar. Heartbroken, Robbie swears off love—until he meets Julia, a kind-hearted waitress who’s engaged to a sleazy Wall Street banker. As sparks fly between them, Robbie must find a way to win her heart before it’s too late. Featuring an original ‘80s-style score, the show is a nostalgic, feel-good celebration of love, second chances, and big hair.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 800-427-6160 or visit www.cortlandrep.org.

Photo Credit: Cortland Repertory Theatre

Shane Taylor, Andrew Burton Kelly, Sophie Snider, Ally Lilah Wolfe, Matthew Dodaro and Eli Vanderkolk

Sophie Snider and the Cast of THE WEDDING SINGER

Matthew Dodaro, Andrew Burton Kelly, and Shane Taylor and the Cast of THE WEDDING SINGER

Andrew Burton Kelly and Sophie Snider

Andrew Burton Kelly and the Cast of THE WEDDING SINGER

THE WEDDING SINGER at Cortland Rep

Ally Lilah Wolfe and the Cast of THE WEDDING SINGER