Photos: SWEENEY TODD at Fort Salem Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Production photos have been released for the production of Sweeney Todd at Fort Salem Theater. The show opened on April 25, and runs through May 4. See below for the photos!

The principal cast also features Keith DuBois as the earnest sailor Anthony Hope, Jenna Wilkinson as the innocent and imprisoned Johanna, Travis Barone as the menacing Judge Turpin, Will Heatley as the oily Beadle Bamford, Meghan DiMeglio as the mysterious Beggar Woman, Charlie Palmer as the loyal Tobias Ragg, and Rory Alexa as the flamboyant Adolfo Pirelli. The ensemble includes Kelly Sienkiewicz (who also understudies Mrs. Lovett), Maureen Cossey (Beggar Woman understudy), Kim Crossway, Katherine Beaulac, Kason Mulderry (Pirelli understudy), Liam Reynolds, Rowan T. Breen, and Michael Bertone as Fogg.

Music direction is by Jessica FitzSisti, with choreography by Kelly Sienkiewicz. The electrifying score will be brought to life by a live band featuring Robert Ackerman on percussion, Jessica FitzSisti on piano, Peter FitzSisti on trumpet, Lydia Flynn on reeds, Jessica Bowen on violin, and Kindle Young on cello. The creative team also includes Assistant Director Siobhan Shea, Stage Manager Mel Magri, Lighting Designer Laura Darling, Sound Designer Rowan T. Breen, Sound Board Operator Natalie Gallagher, Properties Designer Molly Waters, Costume Designer Rory Alexa, Assistant Costume Designer Michael Bertone, and Resident Scenic Designer Charles J. I. Krawczyk. The production is produced by Fort Salem Theater’s Executive and Artistic Director, Kyle West.

Photo Credit: Mike Hatzel

James Alexander and Cast

James Alexander and Molly Waters

Charlie Palmer

Cast

Kason Mulberry and Rory Alexa

James Alexander and Molly Waters

Keith DuBois

Cast

James Alexander and Molly Waters

Comments