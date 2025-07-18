Photos: MURDER FOR TWO at Cortland Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cortland Repertory Theatre is currently presenting the zany musical comedy Murder for Two, now running through July 25 at the Little York Pavilion, located at 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble, NY. See photos of the production.

In this fast-paced two-man show, one actor investigates the crime while the other plays all 13 suspects—and they both play the piano. Packed with wild twists, hilarious characters, and musical moments, Murder for Two is an inventive blend of classic murder mystery and high-energy vaudeville.

For tickets and showtimes, call 800-427-6160 or visit www.cortlandrep.org.

Photo Credit: Cortland Rep