Photos: Cortland Rep Presents HAIR As Part of 50th Anniversary Season

Cortland Repertory Theatre kicks off their 50th anniversary summer season at the Little York Pavilion in Preble with the CRT debut production of the tribal rock musical Hair with book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, and music by Galt MacDermot.

Celebrating the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired glory, Hair is a controversial, ground-breaking musical with a collection of songs that became radio hits including Aquarius, Good Morning Starshine, Let the Sun Shine, and Easy To Be Hard. As relevant today as it was when first produced in 1968, Hair examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world and explores ideas of identity, community, global responsibility, and peace. CRT Administration cautions patrons that this production contains adult language, simulated drug use, brief full nudity, and sexually explicit scenes. The show is recommended for adults and mature individuals under 18 years of age.

Performances will run from June 8th - 18th with evening show times at 7:30 PM. Matinees are available on June 10th, 12th and 15th at 2:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or at the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available through the CRT website at cortlandrep.org with ETIX, for a small additional charge.