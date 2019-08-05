Photo Flash: 'Johnny's Best' Music Video From JOHNNY & The DEVIL'S BOX Goes Live!

Go behind the scenes of the V.I.P. JOHNNY & the DEVIL'S BOX Music Video Release Party! 8/4/2019

The up and coming new folk musical, JOHNNY & the DEVIL'S BOX just released their first music video and single "Johnny's Best." The video features filmography by James Jin, choreography by Jennifer Jancuska (Hamilton), and The BringAbout and music by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman with The Playbillies and Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen).

In the video we meet Johnny Baker, a young brash fiddle player from Georgia, played by Douglas W-T. The story follows his journey to evade the law, outwit a devilish preacher and navigate young love on his way to prove he's the best fiddler the world has ever known. But can he overcome the greatest obstacle of all, his own pride, before it's too late? JOHNNY & THE DEVIL'S BOX proclaims the immense healing power of music to bring broken communities together through jubilant song and dance.

The video includes the talents of Erin Kei, Sarah F. Parker, Cameron Cote, Ivan Owens, Jake Allen Smith, Madeline Dunn, Molly Winter Stewart, and Annabelle Fox as Abigail King. Your interest is sure to be sparked by the captivating and gritty first look at this exciting new musical.

Watch the video here!

The musical has been developed with support from the Johnny Mercer Writers Colony at Goodspeed Musicals, The Drama League Rough Draft Residency, Rockwood Music Hall, Belmont University, and the NAMT Frank Young Fund which supported a week long retreat and cabaret at Goodspeed Musicals in January 2019.

The music video was premiered at a private event hosted by supporter, Alex Blaszczuk in the East Village on August 4th to a select crowd of friends and industry. Guests enjoyed wine and small bites and homemade Devil's food chocolate cupcakes.





