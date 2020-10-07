North Fork Tv Festival Expands Partnership With News 12 For This Year's Festival

This this year's pilot selections and awards conversations will air on News 12+ throughout the tri-state area on November 7 at 7:00pm.

The North Fork TV Festival announced today a dramatic expansion of its presence in the greater tri-state area through a deepened partnership with News 12, which will air the programming of the fifth annual festival on News 12+ on Optimum channel 61 and Fios channel 530.

News 12+ will exclusively air the Canopy Award discussion with this year's recipient, Jeremy Sisto, the global premiere of SUPERUSER DO, which is the winner of the Alfred P. Sloan Science + Tech Pilot Script Competition, and the winner of the festival's independent pilot competition SLAYED BY DIVYA.

"News 12 has been an integral part of our festival over the years," said festival founder Noah Doyle. "For our fifth festival, we are elated to offer millions of viewers across the tri-state area the opportunity to experience this year's festival from the comfort of their own homes on News 12+."

SUPERUSER DO by Sudanese-American filmmaker Zuff Idries, is the recently announced winner of the second-annual Alfred P. Sloan Science + Tech Pilot Script Competition. The competition invites writers to submit pilot scripts for a television series that's rooted in science and technology and challenges stereotypes about scientists and engineers in the popular imagination. Award-winning director and NFTVF Artistic Director Elias Plagianos worked with Idries to turn his winning script into an episodic pilot, supported by a grant from the prestigious Sloan Foundation.

News 12+ will also exclusively air the winner of the independent pilot competition SLAYED BY DIVYA, directed and produced by Van Maximilian Carlson and produced, written, and starring Ni Belete. Both will feature follow-up discussions moderated by News 12's award-winning entertainment reporter, Elisa DiStefano. The program will broadcast throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut on Saturday, November 7, starting at 7:00 pm.

"I am once again honored to host intimate and inspiring discussions with TV industry thought leaders, especially Jeremy Sisto," said News 12's Elisa DiStefano. "I am so incredibly thrilled that News 12 will provide a platform so that we can share the beautifully produced pilots and candid conversations with the creators with an even larger audience."

The festival's celebrated pilot competition this year was judged by actress Abigail Hawk (Blue Bloods); acclaimed science fiction screenwriter, director, and showrunner Rockne S. O'Bannon; and Christina Wayne, Principal International Creative Executive at Amazon Studios.

Tickets for this year's festival are still available starting at $20 per vehicle and can be purchased online at www.northfork.tv/tickets.

In adherence with the Phase 4 reopening guidelines for New York, the festival will provide designated parking spaces for each vehicle, set at least 6 feet apart and require masks not only of patrons but of all employees and volunteers. Food and drink from local vendors will also be available for purchase via contactless payment, placed from within individual vehicles. More examples on how the festival will implement proper social distancing guidelines can be found at www.northfork.tv/faq.

