MOST WONDERFUL TIME Comes to Act II Playhouse

Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, “Most Wonderful Time”: a comedy cabaret for the holiday season. Act II Playhouse Artistic Director, Tony Braithwaite, will return to the Playhouse stage for an evening of comedy and music.

Previews begin Tuesday, December 2, 2025 and the production opens Friday, December 5, 2025. “Most Wonderful Time” closes after a five-week run on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

“Most Wonderful Time” is the latest holiday cabaret offering from Act II Playhouse. It comes after beloved performances of original productions, “Really Good Tidings” (2021), “A Very Act II Holiday Special” (2020), and “Making Spirits Bright” (2014). Most recently, Braithwaite mixed comedy and music for the holiday season in the sold-out runs of “Christmas in the Catskills” (2023) and its sequel, “A Star is Borscht” (2024).

Joining Braithwaite on stage this season are Act II favorite performers Renee McFillin and Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton. Both return to the Playhouse having performed together in “Theatre People”, “A Grand Night For Singing”, and “Really Good Tidings.”

Accompanying the performers at the piano – and providing his own brand of comedic repartee – is Dan Matarazzo, who has humorously sparred with the actors in several Act II productions.

“Everything that our audiences love about our original comedy cabarets for the holidays will be back – and bigger than ever – in ‘Most Wonderful Time,’” said Braithwaite. “Audiences can expect an evening of original improv sketches, hilarious song parodies, razor sharp wit, and a special appearance by Johnny Carson’s legendary Great Carnac. Every performance promises something new and unexpected. There’s no better way to warm up a winter night than by laughing with abandon at Act II Playhouse.”

Behind the scenes, Jackie Robinson is the Production Stage Manager, Nick Cardillo the Assistant Director, Laura Mancano the Assistant Stage Manager, Parris Bradley the Scenic Designer, Eric Baker the Lighting Designer, Alex Dakaglou the Sound Designer, Eliot Curtis the Scenic Artist, and Britt Plunkett the Technical Director.

