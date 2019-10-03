Little York Fall Fiber Arts Festival Set for Oct 12 & 13

Cortland Repertory Theatre is announcing their 8th Annual Little York Fall Fiber Arts Festival, to be held on Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13. Are you a knitter, weaver, crafter or want to become one? Are you an early holiday shopper, searching for that perfect one-of-a-kind gift? Are you looking for a unique outing that the whole family can enjoy? This is the right place! This fine arts and crafts festival will be held at the Little York Pavilion in Dwyer Memorial Park at 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble. It will be hosted by the Board and Guild of Cortland Repertory Theatre with proceeds benefitting the theater's seasonal expenses.

The festival hours are 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 12 and 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 13. Over 30 vendors from New York and neighboring states will be in attendance. These artisans offer a wide variety of fiber products for sale, including yarn and knitting supplies, raw wool and roving for spinning, felting supplies and finished products, unique jewelry, hand crafted holiday decorations, and handmade clothing items including sweaters, mittens, scarves, socks, hats and shawls. Also available will be all-natural gift ideas such as pottery, maple products, herbal soaps and lotions and homemade cheese and fudge.

There is a $5.00 entrance fee to benefit CRT. Youth 12 years and under are admitted free of charge. The CRT Guild will have a refreshment counter available with snacks, coffee and other warm beverages as well as light lunch offerings including hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches and a wide variety of soups.

Whether you are looking for projects for yourself or searching for one-of-a-kind gifts for your friends and family to make for an exciting holiday season, this festival is sure to have something for everyone. Plus, you can support your favorite local theatre in the process! For more information, call Cortland Repertory Theatre at 607-753-6161 or visit the CRT website at www.cortlandrep.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You