Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present TRIBE: Marks Of RED Open Rehearsal

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present an open rehearsal of TRIBE's work-in-progress Marks of RED on Thursday, October 30 at 6:00 PM.

Tickets are free and can be reserved here. Get an intimate glimpse into the making of TRIBE's newest multidisciplinary work, Marks of RED, featuring six dancers and collaborative designers. A work of magical realism narrated by and featuring viewpoints of six women, Marks of RED continues award-winning choreographer Shamel Pitts's research exploring Black embodiment, aliveness, and human connection. Marks of RED is an Afrofuturistic meditation on the "womb space," divining the effect that memory has on our experiences, senses, bodies, reality, and our imaginative possibilities.

The multidisciplinary work includes scenic designs by Mimi Lien, projection lights by Lucca Del Carlo, and production by TRIBE arts collective. The fourth chapter in the RED Series by Pitts, Marks of RED explores the nuanced multiplicity and deep complexity of self-expression, and the perceived spaces for regeneration, enfoldment, implosion, rupture, and potential.

This event is part of Kaatsbaan's New Work Preview series, which gives artists in residence an opportunity to present work at any stage in its development to Kaatsbaan audiences. New Work Previews are tailored to the needs of the artist and their work at that moment, and welcome audiences to be a part of the creative process.

