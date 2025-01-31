John Riddle Will Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at the Glimmerglass Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Riddle is set to lead Sunday In The Park With George at the Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown, NY this summer. The musical features Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim with a Book by James Lapine and Orchestrations by Michael Starobin.

Nine performances will take place, running July 12, 17, 19, and 21, as well as August 2, 5, 8, 10, and 17.

The cast will include Marina Pires as Dot/Marie, John Riddle as George, Luretta Bybee as Old Lady/Blair Daniels, Taylor-Alexis DuPont as Nurse/Mrs./Harriet Pawling, and Marc Webster as Jules/Bob Greenberg.

Inspired by Georges Seurat’s groundbreaking painting, Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, this musical is a meditation on the artistic process, seen through the eyes of Georges Seurat in 1884 and an imagined great-grandson, also an artist, in 1984. Nominated for 10 Tony Awards and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Sondheim’s innovative score explores pointillism in sound before opening out into one of the most glorious choral finales in the repertory.

This production of Sunday in The Park With George was licensed by Music Theatre International.

Comments