Irvington Theater To Present Two-Night Virtual Festival Featuring Short Films From Around The World

Irvington Theater continues its all-virtual fall season with the Rivertowns' favorite film festival: As iFF!

Celebrating its fifth year, the All Shorts Irvington Film Festival will present outstanding live action and animated short films chosen from hundreds of international submissions. As iFF was set to take place in the early spring before COVID-19 changed everything, but by going online, this highly-acclaimed, two-day festival will reach its biggest audience yet.

"When we started As iFF, short form films were difficult for the public to access. So we decided to devote an entire festival to these little gems," says As iFF Co-Director Laurie Chock. "There is no room for excess in a short film. To chisel down a film to its essence is no easy task. But, wow, when done well, it is something to behold! Just ask any of the 3,500 people who have attended As iFF over the past five years!"

In As iFF tradition, ticket holders will vote for their favorite film to determine the Audience Choice Award-winner. Jury Awards will be named by the As iFF Advisory Board in categories including Best Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editor, Best Score, and Best Actors.

Local filmmaker Dan Shefelman is just thrilled for the chance to share his work: "I'm very honored to have my film Frog Legs selected for As iFF - my hometown film festival... Of course I would rather audiences see [my film] at Irvington Theater, but I'm glad As iFF is forging ahead with the online festival."

The 2020 theme is "Film In Focus" with Official Selections illustrating the limitless range of vision and perspective - from vivid clarity to vagueness and obscurity. The fifth anniversary festivities will include director interviews and special features. This year's filmmakers hail from Spain, Germany, Ireland, and France, to name a few. You don't want to miss what Westchester Magazine has called one of New York's top film events! Learn more at www.asiffestival.com.

"Short films can create worlds of their own in a very short period of time," says festival Co-Director Paula Romanow Etzel. "We are continuously amazed at how the international films we screen at As iFF take us to new places, both real and invented, and to different points in time, within the span of minutes. Yet the images, characters, and stories they tell stay with us indefinitely."

This two-night festival will stream at 8pm on Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10, featuring a curated program of different films each night. Purchase your per-household ticket to receive the viewing link and password at www.irvingtontheater.com/irvingtonanywhere.

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 118-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. The theater continues its tradition with unprecedented reach with "Irvington Anywhere," their entirely virtual fall season of short films, lively concerts, and classic celebrations. Irvington Anywhere is made possible thanks to the generous support of Eric Bernstein of Compass, Dobbs Ferry.



