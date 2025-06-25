Harbinger Theatre to Present Capital Region Premiere of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Harbinger Theatre will continue its mission to bring bold new works to the Capital Region with its 17th production and 16th Capital Region premiere: Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis. Directed by Patrick White, the darkly comedic drama runs July 18–27, 2025, at Albany Civic Theater, with a free preview on July 17.

A 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner, Between Riverside and Crazy tells the story of Walter “Pops” Washington, a retired NYPD officer and recent widower fighting to keep his rent-stabilized apartment on Riverside Drive. As pressures mount from City Hall, the Church, and his own troubled son Junior, Pops navigates a tangle of bureaucracy, betrayal, and buried secrets.

“It's messy, it's filthy and it's righteous!” said director Patrick White, who previously helmed Harbinger's production of Guirgis’s The Motherf**ker with the Hat* in 2023. “I loved the fight for respect, fairness and justice against an unyielding society and system regardless of the morally compromised character of the protagonist.”

The cast features Hasson Harris Wilcher as Pops, J.R. Richards as Junior, Elizabeth Wellspeak as Detective O'Connor, Jared Lewis-Holliday as Oswaldo, Jenny Forson as Lulu, J. Hunter as Caro, and Sadrina Renee as Church Lady.

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. at Albany Civic Theater (235 Second Ave., Albany, NY). Talkback Fridays are scheduled for July 18 and 25. A community barbecue will be held Saturday, July 19 at 6:00 p.m. before the show. Tickets are $15 and available online.

For more information and ticketing, visit Harbinger Theatre’s official site or the Albany Civic Theater box office.

