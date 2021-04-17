GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Will Stream On Demand From KNOW Theatre This Week

Following on the success of "One Person," streamed online in January, KNOW Theatre will present Rajiv Joseph's "Gruesome Playground Injuries" for on-demand virtual performances from April 22-30. This production will be fully staged and recorded for online streaming whenever viewers want to watch.

"Gruesome Playground Injuries" is not your typical love story. Doug (Joshua Sedelmeyer) and Kayleen (Jessica Nogaret) meet at the nurse's office in their elementary school - she's got a painful stomachache, and he's all banged up from a running dive off the roof of the school.

Over the next 30 years, these scar-crossed lovers meet again and again, brought together by injury, heartbreak and their own self-destructive tendencies. With great compassion and humor, Joseph crafts a compelling and unconventional love story about the intimacy between two people when they allow their defenses to drop and their wounds to show.

Directing KNOW's production is Bernie Sheredy, with Jeff Tagliaferro and Scott Fisher as videographers / editors.

Joseph has penned 14 produced plays over the past two decades, including 2009's "Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo," which opened on Broadway in 2011 with Robin Williams in the lead role. A Los Angeles Times review called "Bengal Tiger" "the most original drama written about the Iraq War."

Joseph also wrote for Seasons 3 and 4 of the Showtime TV series "Nurse Jackie," as well as co-writing the films "Draft Day" (2014) and "Army of One" (2016) with Scott Rothman.

"Pending guidance from health officials, KNOW Theatre is hoping to be back onstage this fall," said Artistic Director Tim Gleason. "In the meanwhile, we're proud to present a few quality productions online that our audiences can enjoy on their own schedules."

Tickets for on-demand viewing of "Gruesome Playground Injuries" are $20; purchase online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/50537.

KNOW Theatre is an intimate, not-for-profit venue located at 74 Carroll St. in downtown Binghamton. For more information, go online to www.knowtheatre.org or email knowtheatrebinghamton@gmail.com.