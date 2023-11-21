Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is Coming to Proctors in December

The production will run Dec. 5-10.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Blackfriars Photo 1 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Blackfriars Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League Photo 4 Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League

Girl From the North Country Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Girl From the North Country

Proctors is proud to present the Schenectady engagement of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Girl From the North Country at Proctors from Dec. 5-10. Single tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at proctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.” 

It's 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians. 

The Girl From the North Country acting company includes Alan Ariano (Dr. Walker), David Benoit (Mr. Burke), Ben Biggers (Gene Laine), Paul Blankenship (Offstage Cover), Jennifer Blood (Elizabeth Laine), Ashley D. Brooks (Ensemble), Justin Michael Duval (Ensemble), Rayla Garske (Swing), Matt Manuel (Joe Scott), Kelly McCormick (Ensemble), Sharaé Moultrie (Marianne Laine), Hosea Mundi (Ensemble) Warren Nolan Jr. (Swing), Ali Regan (Swing), Jay Russell (Mr. Perry), John Schiappa (Nick Laine), Chiara Trentalange (Kate Draper), Danny Vaccaro (Swing), Jill Van Velzer (Mrs. Burke), Jeremy Webb (Reverend Marlowe), Aidan Wharton (Elias Burke) and Carla Woods (Mrs. Neilsen). Casting subject to change.

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; associate direction by Barbara Rubin; and music direction by Wiley DeweeseGirl From the North Country is produced by Runaway Entertainment.

 

Girl From The North Country's Original Broadway Cast Album was a 2022 GRAMMY Award nominee for “Best Musical Theater Album.” 

 



BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Video: See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo
Video: See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour

Get a first look at new footage of the North American Tour of Girl From the North Country!

2
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road

The North American Tour of Girl From the North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, has officially hit the road! In this video, watch as two of the show's stars, Jennifer Blood  and John Schiappa recently sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about the 25-city tour.

3
Review Roundup: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Launches North American Tour Photo
Review Roundup: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Launches North American Tour

The North American tour of Girl From the North Country is now underway, after launching in October in Minneapolis, MN.   Read the reviews for Girl From the North Country here!

4
Photos: See New Production Images of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour Photo
Photos: See New Production Images of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour

Take a look at the new production images of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Video
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
Back to the Past in Central New York Back to the Past
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/08-6/09)
Beetlejuice in Central New York Beetlejuice
Proctor's Theatre (6/17-6/23)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central New York Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
The Sound Inside in Central New York The Sound Inside
Cohoes Music Hall (11/17-11/26)
Legally Blonde in Central New York Legally Blonde
Park Playhouse (7/16-8/18)
Sweat in Central New York Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
Spring Awakening in Central New York Spring Awakening
Cohoes Music Hall (4/12-4/28)
Afterlife: a Ghost Story in Central New York Afterlife: a Ghost Story
Cohoes Music Hall (3/08-3/17)
Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show in Central New York Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central New York Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Forum Theatre (1/23-1/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You