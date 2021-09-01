Forestburgh Playhouse Presents IN THE WORKS-IN THE WOODS, A New Theatre Festival

Forestburgh Playhouse is gearing up for its first annual In the Works~In the Woods, a new theatre festival to take place September 9-12, as part of its 75th Anniversary Season. In The Works - In The Woods (fbplayhouse.org)

The Festival is the brainchild of Founding Executive Producers Franklin Trapp, Producing Artistic Director for the Forestburgh Playhouse and Matt Lenz, Festival Artistic Director - plus dozens of inspired theatre-makers from Broadway and beyond.

Festival events will take place throughout the day and evenings that weekend and will feature staged readings, talkbacks, celebrity Q&A's, special VIP events, parties and more. All ITW events will happen on the bucolic Forestburgh Playhouse campus in Sullivan County.

The "Off The Cuff: Creative Conversations'' series will feature: Douglas Carter Beane (Five-time Tony nominated Playwright and Screenwriter) Babes in Arms (new libretto for FBP), Xanadu, The Little Dog Laughed, When Bees In Honey Drown, To Wong Foo), Marc Shaiman (Tony, Emmy, Grammy Award winning Broadway and Film composer/lyricist), Sheryl Kaller (Tony nominated director Next Fall) and Alan Muraoka (Director, Actor, Mr Hooper from Sesame Street). These extraordinary and accomplished artists will share thoughts on their craft, process and inspirations in a series of moderated conversations through the ITW~ITW Festival weekend.