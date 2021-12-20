Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Thanasis Theatre Company's FUGITIVE SONGS Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Central New York:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ashley-Simone Kirchner - MATILDA - Playhouse Stage Co. 38%

Kevin Archambault - ONCE - Center for the Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 20%

Susi Thomas & Kyle West - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Fort Salem Theater 8%

Kyle West - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 7%

Tara O'Bryan - ANNIE, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 6%

Eric Leiggi - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Spotlight Arts, Inc 5%

Marcus MacGregor - THE ADDAMS FAMILY: QUARANTINE EDITION - Bridge Street Theatre 4%

Tara O'Bryan - FROZEN, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 4%

Tara O'Bryan - SHREK, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 4%

Brandy Mae Hughes - WORKING THE MUSICAL - Brewster Theater Company 2%

Susi Thomas - Always...Patsy Cline - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ashley-Simone Kirchner - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Playhouse Stage Co. 22%

Chaz Wolcott - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 12%

Chaz Wolcott - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 11%

Ellenore Scott - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse 8%

James Alonzo White - FOOTLOOSE - The Rev Theatre Company 8%

Joshua Keen - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 6%

Andrew Parker Greenwood - SWEET CHARITY - Woodstock Playhouse 5%

Ben Hobbs - SWEENEY TODD - Hangar 5%

Sue Caputo - Ethel Waters: HIS EYE IS ON THE SPARROW - Capital Repertory Theatre 5%

Trey Compton - HONKY TONK ANGELS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 5%

Banji Aborisade - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Forestburgh Playhouse 3%

Dougie Robbins - GOIN' TO THE CHAPEL - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Anthony C. Daniel - THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND - Forestburgh Playhouse 2%

Michelle Alagna - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 2%

Julie Lucido - WORKING: A MUSICAL - The Depot Theatre 1%

Michelle Alagna - ONCE - Theater West End 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tamara Cacchione - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 24%

Stacey Golden-Moller - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Center Players 13%

Kyle West & Marcia Wilcox - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Fort Salem Theater 8%

Shelley Jo Stam - THE TEMPEST - RCP Shakespeare in the Park Rochester 8%

Anita Otey - ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 7%

Rebecca Paige - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 6%

Barbara Toman - TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 5%

Ampersand Theatrical Rentals - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Spotlight Arts, Inc 5%

Barbara Toman - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 4%

Barbara Murphy - ANTIGONE AND LETTERS TO SOLDIERS LOST - Auburn Players Community Theatre 4%

Rosemary Evaul - PRELUDE TO A KISS - County Players 4%

Baylee Witter - ANNIE, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 4%

Baylee Witter - SHREK, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 4%

Baylee Witter - FROZEN, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 4%

Marcia Wilcox - Always...Patsy Cline - Fort Salem Theater 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ashleigh Poteat - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 16%

Nicole Wilkowski - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 13%

Tiffany Howard - FOOTLOOSE - The Rev Theatre Company 9%

Ashleigh Poteat - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse 8%

Sarah Travis - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theatre 6%

Wendi Zea - HONKY TONK ANGELS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 6%

Glenna Ryer - AN ODYSSEY - Hangar Theatre Company 6%

Wayne E. Yaddow, Jr. - FROZEN, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 6%

Wayne E. Yaddow, Jr. - SHREK, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 5%

Andrea Adamcyzk - Ethel Waters: HIS EYE IS ON THE SPARROW - Capital Repertory Theatre 5%

Indigo Leigh - ONCE - Theater West End 4%

Diane Stein - SWEET CHARITY - Woodstock Playhouse 4%

Amelia Branksy - SHAPE - Kitchen Theatre Company 3%

Barbara Kahl - Ben Butler - Chenango River Theatre 3%

Wayne E. Yaddow, Jr. - ANNIE, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 3%

Kenney Green - WORKING: A MUSICAL - The Depot Theatre 2%

Michelle Rogers - MISS GULCH RETURNS! - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Chuck Kraus - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Park Playhouse 31%

Tamara Cacchione - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 22%

Kevin Archambault - ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 11%

Kyle West - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 10%

Jim Coon - NUNSENSE - Center Players 9%

Garrett West - Always...Patsy Cline - Fort Salem Theater 4%

Stephanie Scuderi - MAMMA MIA! - Spotlight Arts, Inc 3%

Kyle West - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Stephanie Scuderi - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Spotlight Arts, Inc 3%

Judy Brewster - WORKING THE MUSICAL - Brewster Theater Company 2%

Denis Michael Rudisch - THE ADDAMS FAMILY (MUSIC DIRECTOR) - Spotlight Arts, Inc 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Jordan Westfall - FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 16%

Chaz Wolcott - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 13%

Jean-Remy Monnay - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Playhouse Stage Co. 10%

Kyle West - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theatre 8%

Douglas Carter Beane - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse 7%

Brett Smock - FOOTLOOSE - The Rev Theatre Company 7%

Chaz Wolcott - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 6%

Michael LoPorto - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Playhouse Stage Co. 6%

Sanaz Ghajar - SWEENEY TODD - Hangar 4%

Trey Compton - HONKY TONK ANGELS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Maggie Cahill - Ethel Waters HIS EYE IS ON THE SPARROW - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%

Andrew Parker Greenwood - SWEET CHARITY - Woodstock Playhouse 3%

Dougie Robbins - GOIN' TO THE CHAPEL - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Anthony C. Daniel - THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND - Forestburgh Playhouse 2%

Derek Critzer - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 2%

Julie Lucido - WORKING: A MUSICAL - The Depot Theatre 2%

Stephen Ferri - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD (MUSIC DIRECTOR) - Limelight Theatre 2%

John Sowle - MISS GULCH RETURNS! - Bridge Street Theatre 1%

Richard Grasso - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD (DIRECTOR) - Limelight Theatre Company 1%

Derek Critzer - ONCE - Theater West End 1%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Lou Trapani - OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 20%

Kate Murray - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 17%

Basil Allen - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 12%

Louise Felker - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Center Players 10%

Luane Davis Haggarty - THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 10%

Willo Hausman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Tivoli Players 6%

Christine Crawfis - PRELUDE TO A KISS - County Players 6%

Robert Frame - ANTIGONE AND LETTERS TO SOLDIERS LOST - Auburn Players Community Theatre 5%

Christine Crawfis - THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE - Center for the Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%

Rick Hamilton - GEORGIE D. - Chain Theatre 3%

Stephen Cross - THE APPRENTICE: WHITE HOUSE - Building Company Theater 3%

Louisa Vilardi - TOUGH LOVE - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 3%

Michelle Storrs-Ryan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY: QUARANTINE EDITION - Bridge Street Theatre 3%

Christine Sloan Stoaddard - BREAKZ - Downtown Urban Arts Festival 0%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Matt Lenz - BUYER & CELLAR - Forestburgh Playhouse 27%

Trey Compton - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Cortland Repertory Theatre 19%

Samuel Buggeln - AN ODYSSEY - Hangar Theatre Company 14%

Bill Kincaid - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theatre 13%

Kara-Lynn Vaeni - SHAPE - Kitchen Theatre Company 7%

Bill Lelbach - Ben Butler - Chenango River Theatre 6%

Kenney M. Green - THE MOUNTAINTOP - THE DEPOT THEATRE 6%

Kenney M. Green - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - THE DEPOT THEATRE 3%

Rick Hamilton - GEORGIE D. - Chain Theatre 3%

John Sowle - MISS GULCH RETURNS! - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Chuck Kraus - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Co. 26%

Lou Trapani - OEDIPUS RX - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 21%

Shane Archer Reed - PYGMALION - Connections Theater 14%

Luane Davis Haggerty - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 10%

Ronnie Bell - SCROOGE MEETS SHAKESPEARE'S GHOSTS - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 9%

Louisa Vilardi - THE COVID CONFESSIONS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 7%

Stephfond Brunson - KILL MOVE PARADISE - Paul Robeson Performing Arts Company 4%

Ricky Pak - THIS LAND - Circle Squared Collective 4%

Ted Sperling - MYTHS AND HYMNS - 2021 3%

Nick Bessette - THE TEMPEST - Theatre 444 2%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Ricky Pak - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 36%

Hunter Foster - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Redhouse Arts Center 26%

Robert Hupp - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Syracuse Stage 17%

John Sowle - QUIMPER - Bridge Street Theatre 8%

Ted Sperling - MYTHS AND HYMNS - N/A 8%

Greg Cicchino - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Chain Theatre 6%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Olivia Rose - OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 41%

Brandon Clarke - PYGMALION - Connections Theater 20%

Dan Roach - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 15%

Ricky Pak - THIS LAND - Circle Squared Collective 13%

Simone DiNota/Lana Schwartz - NGT ROCKS - 2021 5%

Lana Schwartz - NGT WINTER CONCERT - YouTube 4%

Lana Schwartz/Simone DiNota - NGT ROCKS - YouTube 3%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)

PrimmeTime Video - DIAMOND DELIRIUM - Forestburgh Playhouse 40%

Brenna Merritt and Ricky Pak - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 39%

David Rey - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Chain Theatre 21%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Laura Renae Hensley - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 25%

John Norine Jr - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 17%

Maggie Turoff - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Fort Salem Theater 12%

Wayne Murphy, Jr. - FROZEN, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 11%

Christian Bradley - SHREK, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 8%

Mark Weglinski - PRELUDE TO A KISS - County Players 7%

Campbell Technical Designs - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Spotlight Arts, Inc 6%

Christian Bradley - ANNIE, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 6%

Marc Schroeder - PRELUDE TO A KISS - County Players 4%

Campbell Technical Designs - MAMMA MIA! - Spotlight Arts, Inc 2%

Pete Carrollan - Always...Patsy Cline - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ethan Newman - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 18%

John Norine Jr. - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theatre 12%

Ethan Newman - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse 9%

Travis McHale - Ethel Waters: HIS EYE IS ON THE SPARROW - Capital Repertory Theatre 9%

Ethan Steimel - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 7%

Elizabeth M. Stewart - AN ODYSSEY - Hangar Theatre Company 6%

Michael Gugliotti - SWEET CHARITY - Woodstock Playhouse 5%

Eric Behnke - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Jose Santiago - FOOTLOOSE - The Rev Theatre Company 4%

Mary Lana Rice - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theater 4%

Eric Behnke - GOIN TO THE CHAPEL - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Adam Lobelson - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 4%

Derek Critzer - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 3%

Derek Critzer - ONCE - Theater West End 3%

Julie Duro - Ben Butler - Chenango River Theatre 2%

Michael Abrams - GEORGIE D. - Chain Theatre 2%

MARGARET SWICK - THE MOUNTAINTOP - THE DEPOT THEATRE 2%

Mary Lana Rice - HONKY TONK ANGELS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Jennifer Folk - SHAPE - Kitchen Theatre Company 1%

John - MISS GULCH RETURNS! - Bridge Street Theatre 1%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 29%

ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 16%

NUNSENSE - Center Players 9%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 9%

SHREK, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 7%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Fort Salem Theater 6%

LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Co. 5%

ANNIE, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 5%

FROZEN, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Spotlight Arts, Inc 4%

MAMMA MIA! - Spotlight Arts, Inc 3%

WORKING THE MUSICAL - Brewster Theater Company 2%

Always...Patsy Cline - Fort Salem Theater 1%

MYTHS AND HYMNS - N/A 0%

Best Musical (Professional)

FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 14%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse Stage Co. 14%

ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 13%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theatre 10%

BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse 8%

SWEENEY TODD - Hangar 8%

FOOTLOOSE - The Rev Theatre Company 6%

SWEET CHARITY - Woodstock Playhouse 5%

DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 4%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Playhouse Stage Co. 3%

Ethel Waters HIS EYE IS ON THE SPARROW - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

HONKY TONK ANGELS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 2%

CHARLIE BROWN - Forestburgh Playhouse 2%

ONCE - Theater West End 2%

PIRATE SCHMIRATE! - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

GOIN' TO THE CHAPEL - Cortland Repertory Theatre 1%

HIS EYE IS ON THE SPARROW CAP REP - 2021 0%

MISS GULCH RETURNS! - Bridge Street Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Molly Engelhardt / Mika Holbrook - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 19%

Joshuah Patriarco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 10%

Chris Frasier - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 9%

Andrea Gregori - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Endicott Performing Arts Center 7%

Kallie Ann Tarkleson - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Fort Salem Theater 7%

Grace Ruganis - ANNIE, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 6%

Erin Hebert - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 5%

Frank McGinnis - ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 5%

Gillian Anderson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY (MORTICIA, CAST B) - Spotlight Arts, Inc 4%

Zachary Pesner - THE ADDAMS FAMILY: QUARANTINE EDITION - Bridge Street Theatre 3%

Derrick Ellison - FROZEN, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 3%

Rebecca Paige - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Caitlyn Hampe - FROZEN, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 2%

Callum Torruella - SHREK, JR. - Callum Torruella 2%

Iris Rogers - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Joseph Beem Jr. - BILLY ELLIOT - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

Lynne Czajka - ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

Tamara Alexander - WORKING THE MUSICAL - Brewster Theater Company 1%

Jazzy Cores - MAMMA MIA! (DONNA) - Spotlight Arts, Inc 1%

Sam Luke - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 1%

Rena Gavigan - ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

Martina Drayer - WORKING THE MUSICAL - Brewster Theater Company 1%

PJ Kraus - ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

Sydney Leary - MAMMA MIA! - Spotlight Arts, Inc 1%

Ted Schwartz - WORKING THE MUSICAL - Brewster Theater Company 1%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Tia Karaplis - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse 10%

John Zamborsky - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 9%

Brandon Jones - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse Stage Co. 7%

Kallie Ann Tarkelson - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 6%

Anthony DaSilva - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 5%

Mariah Lyttle - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Playhouse Stage Co. 5%

Nik Walker - SWEENEY TODD - Hangar 5%

Ethan Van Slyke - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 4%

Eric Siegle - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse 4%

Katie Frieden - SWEET CHARITY - Woodstock Playhouse 4%

Andrew Faria - CHARLIE BROWN - Forestburgh Playhouse 3%

Rebecca Paige - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Andy Faria - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 3%

Dashira Cortes - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse Stage Co. 2%

Jannie Jones - Ethel Waters HIS EYE IS ON THE SPARROW - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Lilli Komurek - HONKY TONK ANGELS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Stephanie Scuderi - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 2%

Andrew Romano - ONCE - Theater West End 2%

Brody Grant - FOOTLOOSE - The Rev Theatre Company 2%

Caitlin Lester-Sams - HONKY TONK ANGELS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Molly McGrath - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Playhouse Stage Co. 2%

Brandon Jones - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Playhouse Stage Co. 1%

Hannah Hunt - FOOTLOOSE - The Rev Theatre Company 1%

Joy Kaleel - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Playhouse Stage Co. 1%

Noah Casner - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Joshuah Patriarco - OEDIPUS RX - Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 14%

Jan DeAngelo - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 10%

Binaifer Dabu - ANTIGONE AND LETTERS TO SOLDIERS LOST - Auburn Players Community Theatre 10%

Jessie Essig - SEPTEMBER BEARS - CNY Community Arts Center 8%

Derek Powell - TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 6%

Brynn Wilkins - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Center Players 5%

Malik Paris - THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 5%

Jesse Navagh - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 4%

Molly P-Myers - THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%

Tamara Walton - THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 4%

Geneva Turner - OUR TOWN - Phoenicia Playhouse 4%

Joe Hoffmann - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 4%

Danialle Hill - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Center Players 4%

Samantha Shane - PRELUDE TO A KISS - County Players 3%

Douglas Woolley - PRELUDE TO A KISS - County Players 2%

Lizz De Simone - THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 2%

Peter Haggerty - THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 2%

Troy Chapman - THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 2%

Julian Garcia - PRELUDE TO A KISS - County Players 1%

Nancy Kane - ANTIGONE AND LETTERS TO SOLDIERS LOST - Auburn Players Community Theatre 1%

Natalia Stornello - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - OFC Creations 1%

Joshuah Patriarco - TOUGH LOVE - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 1%

Rick Meyer - THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE - Center for the Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 0%

Abel Santiago - BREAKZ - Downtown Urban Arts Festival 0%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Nick Cearley - BUYER & CELLAR - Forestburgh Playhouse 28%

Cynthia Henderson - AN ODYSSEY - Hangar Theatre Company 13%

Yvette Clark - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The depottheatre 12%

Jeff Brooks - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Cortland Repertory Theatre 10%

Nicholas Wilder - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Cortland Repertory Theatre 8%

Drew Kahl - Ben Butler - Chenango River Theatre 7%

Mikey LoBalsamo - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Cortland Repertory Theatre 7%

Will Cobbs - SHAPE - Kitchen Theatre Company 4%

Annie Henk - SHAPE - Kitchen Theatre Company 4%

Curtis Wiley - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Depot Theatre 3%

Cheryl Games - GEORGIE D. - Chain Theatre 3%

Patrick Grizzard - GEORGIE D. - Chain theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Alexis Papaleo - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Co. 42%

AnnChris Warren - PIPPIN - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 29%

Jason Sorrano - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Co. 19%

Cheyenne Jackon - MYTHS AND HYMNS - N/A 10%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Eric Siegel - DIAMOND DELIRIUM - Forestburgh Playhouse 23%

Belinda Allyn - DIAMOND DELIRUM - Forestburgh Playhouse 21%

Giuliana 'G' Augello - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 19%

Rufus Bonds Jr. - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 14%

Cicily Daniels - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 12%

Lisa Helmi Johanson - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 11%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Bella Lupia - PYGMALION - Connections Theater 23%

Joshuah Patriarco - OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 22%

Tamara Cacchione - THE COVID CONFESSIONS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 16%

Simon Moody - THE TEMPEST - Theatre 444 7%

Brandon Clarke - PYGMALION - Connections Theater 6%

Malik Paris - THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 5%

Patrick Greybill - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 5%

Natalia Stornello - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - National Technical Institute for the Deaf 4%

Monique Holt - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 3%

Steven Patterson - QUIMPER - Bridge Street Theatre 3%

Peter Haggerty - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 3%

Hayden Orr - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 1%

James Cooley - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 1%

Andy Head - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 0

Lewis Merkin - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 0

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Kate Hamill - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Syracuse Stage 30%

Christina Perry - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Chain Theatre 20%

Jason O'Connell - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Syracuse Stage 20%

Aizzah Fatima - DIRTY PAKI LINGERIE - Bridge Street Theatre 14%

C.K. Allen - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Chain Theatre 9%

Kirk Gostkowski - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Chain Theatre 8%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 16%

OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 15%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Center Players 10%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 8%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 8%

THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 7%

SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 7%

ANTIGONE AND LETTERS TO SOLDIERS LOST - Auburn Players 6%

PRELUDE TO A KISS - County Players 4%

THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE - Center for the Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%

TOUGH LOVE - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 4%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - OFC Creations 3%

DRAGONFLY - Center Players 2%

THIS LAND - Circle Squared Collective 2%

UNTRANSLATE ME - IRT Theater 2%

BREAKZ - Downtown Urban Arts Festival 2%

ROCHESTER COMMUNITY PLAYERS ‚ÄòTHE TEMPEST - 2021 1%

MY ONELINESS - IRT Theater 1%

Best Play (Professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theatre 26%

BUYER & CELLAR - Forestburgh Playhouse 22%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Cortland Repertory Theatre 15%

AN ODYSSEY - Hangar Theatre Company 13%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - THE DEPOT THEATRE 9%

Ben Butler - Chenango River Theatre 8%

SHAPE - Kitchen Theatre Company 6%

GEORGIE D. - Chain Theatre 2%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 27%

ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 11%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 10%

THE TEMPEST - Rochester Center Player 8%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 6%

NUNSENSE - Center Players 5%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Center Players 5%

ANNIE, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 4%

PRELUDE TO A KISS - County Players 4%

SHREK, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 4%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Fort Salem Theater 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Spotlight Arts, Inc 3%

FROZEN, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 3%

WORKING THE MUSICAL - Brewster Theater Company 2%

Always...Patsy Cline - Fort Salem Theater 2%

MAMMA MIA! - Spotlight Arts, Inc 2%

THE APPRENTICE: WHITE HOUSE - Building Company Theater 1%

MY ONELINESS - IRT Theater 1%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - OFC Creations 0%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 15%

ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 14%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse Stage Co. 14%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 11%

BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse 8%

DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theatre 5%

Ethel Waters: HIS EYE IS ON THE SPARROW - Cap Rep, Albany 4%

FOOTLOOSE - The Rev Theatre Company 4%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Playhouse Stage Co. 3%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

AN ODYSSEY - Hangar Theatre Company 3%

CHARLIE BROWN - Forestburgh PLayhouse 2%

ONCE - Theater West End 2%

HONKY TONK ANGELS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 1%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 1%

BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Gould Hall at View Center for Arts & Culture, Old Forge, NY 1%

GOIN' TO THE CHAPEL - Cortland Repertory Theatre 1%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - THE DEPOT THEATRE 1%

GEORGIE D. - Chain Theatre 1%

MISS GULCH RETURNS! - Bridge Street Theatre 1%

SHAPE - Kitchen Theatre Company 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sam Reilly - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 28%

Mary Donnelly - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 15%

Bryan Mechtly - ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 11%

Virginia Fennessy - ANTIGONE AND LETTERS TO SOLDIERS LOST - Auburn Players Community Theatre 10%

Kyle West - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 10%

Joseph Fox III - THE TEMPEST - ROchester Community Players 8%

Jose Velez & Eric Zobac - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Spotlight Arts, Inc 5%

Jim Granger - PRELUDE TO A KISS - County Players 4%

John Norine Jr - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Fort Salem Theater 4%

John Sowle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY: QUARANTINE EDITION - Bridge Street Theatre 3%

Jim Granger - THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE - Center for the Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Navroz Dabu - FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 24%

Steven Velasquez - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 18%

Tim Golebiewski - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh PlayhouseKevin 12%

Jeffrey Kmiec - FOOTLOOSE - The Rev Theatre Company 7%

Czerton Lim - AN ODYSSEY - Hangar Theatre Company 6%

Steven Velasquez - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 6%

S. Anthony Panfilli - Ethel Waters: HIS EYE IS ON THE SPARROW - Capital Repertory Theatre 5%

Jeremy Hollis - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theatre 5%

Derek Critzer - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 4%

Nicholas Schwartz - COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Amelia Bransky - SHAPE - Kitchen Theatre Company 2%

Jeremy Hollis - GOIN' TO THE CHAPEL - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

John Sowle - MISS GULCH RETURNS! - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Derek Critzer - ONCE - Theater West End 2%

Nicholas Schwartz - HONKY TONK ANGELS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Scott Tunkel - ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 17%

Mike Kane - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 17%

John Norine Jr - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 11%

Dan Roach - THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players Shakespeare in the Park 11%

Christian Bradley - SHREK, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 7%

Christian Bradley - ANNIE, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 6%

Campbell Technical Designs - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Spotlight Arts, Inc 6%

Mark Weglinski - THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE - Center for the Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 6%

John Norine Jr - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Fort Salem Theater 5%

Christian Bradley - FROZEN, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 3%

Mark Weglinski - PRELUDE TO A KISS - County Players 3%

Rick's Hamilton - GEORGIE D. - Chain Theatre 3%

Campbell Technical Designs - MAMMA MIA! - Spotlight Arts, Inc 2%

Chris Lane - SHAPE - Kitchen Theatre Company 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Rachel Kolb - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 23%

Kevin Heard - FOOTLOOSE - The Rev Theatre Company 9%

Kevin Semancik - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse 9%

Rider Q. Stanton - Ethel Waters: HIS EYE IS ON THE SPARROW - Capital Repertory Theatre 9%

Tony Vadala - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Redhouse Arts Center 8%

Rachel Kolb - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 8%

Jon Weston Design - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 7%

Don Tindall - AN ODYSSEY - Hangar Theatre Company 6%

Seth Asa Sengel - COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Cortland Repertory Theatre 5%

Seth Asa Sengel - HONKY TONK ANGELS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 5%

Rob Leathley-Andrew - ONCE - Theater West End 4%

Rob Leathley-Andrew - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 4%

Chris Lane - SHAPE - Kitchen Theatre Company 2%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Non-Professional)

MYTHS AND HYMNS - N/A 50%

NGT WINTER CONCERT - YouTube 50%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Professional)

DIAMOND DELIRIUM - Forestburgh Playhouse 64%

John Lloyd Young LIVE: BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - View Center for Arts and Culture, Old Forge, NY 36%

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - First Year Players 40%

LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Co. 38%

PIPPIN - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 22%

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 21%

PYGMALION - Connections Theater 18%

SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - National Technical Institute for the Deaf 15%

SCROOGE MEETS SHAKESPEARE'S GHOSTS - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 12%

THE COVID CONFESSIONS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 11%

THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 8%

THIS LAND - Circle Squared Collective 6%

MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Chain Theatre 4%

KILL MOVE PARADISE - Paul Robeson Performing Arts Company 3%

Best Streaming Play (Professional)

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 38%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Redhouse Arts Center 29%

TALLEY'S FOLLEY - Syracuse Stage 15%

A GATHERIN' PLACE - Syracuse Stage 13%

QUIMPER - Bridge Street Theatre 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Claire Flynn - MATILDA - Playhouse Stage Co. 16%

Duane Joseph Olson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 14%

Allie Seebode - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Playhouse Stage Co. 8%

Kallie Ann Tarkleson - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 6%

Nat Holbrook - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 5%

Yuna Chung - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 5%

Damon Price - SHREK, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 4%

Emily Woolever - ONCE - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%

Haley Georgia - NUNSENSE - Center Players 4%

Deanna White Grantham - NUNSENSE - Center Players 3%

Gillian Anderson - MAMMA MIA! - Spotlight Arts, Inc 3%

Liz McGovern - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 3%

Jason Serrano - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage 2%

Charlie LaPlant - ONCE - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Joan Price - SHREK, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 2%

Mary Colomaio - NUNSENSE - Center Players 2%

Sarah von Egypt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY: QUARANTINE EDITION - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Joseph Beem Jr. - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 2%

Marc Christopher - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Noah Casner - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Geovanni Stoddard - FROZEN, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 1%

Marissa Ann Riccardi - NUNSENSE - Center Players 1%

Zach Demko - MAMMA MIA! - Spotlight Arts, Inc 1%

Josie Holton - ANNIE, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 1%

Bobby Galletta - MAMMA MIA! (HARRY) - Spotlight Arts, Inc 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Cameron Walker - FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 12%

Hayes Fields - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse Stage Co. 10%

Bianca Hallett - FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 9%

Liat Shuflita - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse 6%

Noah Heimbach - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 6%

Andrew Faria - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 5%

John Zamborsky - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 5%

Kathleen Hall - FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 5%

Josh D. Smith - Ethel Waters: HIS EYE IS ON THE SPARROW - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%

Fatima El-Bashir - FOOTLOOSE - The Rev Theatre Company 4%

Alex Keane - GOIN' TO THE CHAPEL - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Anthony DaSilva - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 4%

Kyla Stone - SWEENEY TODD - Hangar 4%

Ethan Van Slyke - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 3%

Collin Hancock - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 2%

Susana Wickstrom - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 2%

Tom Judson - MISS GULCH RETURNS! - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Andy Faria - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 2%

Carson Zoch - GOIN' TO THE CHAPEL - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Logan Gray Saad - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 2%

Mike Bindeman - GOIN' TO THE CHAPEL - Cortland Repertory Theatre 1%

Crystal Renée - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 1%

Phillip Edwards - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 1%

Renell Taylor - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 1%

Ilysa Rubin - GOIN' TO THE CHAPEL - Cortland Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Deborah Coconis - OEDIPUS RX - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 16%

Shannon DeAngelo - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 10%

Alyssa Otoski-Keim - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 8%

Stephen Shepherd - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Center Players 8%

Thomas G. Byrne - PRELUDE TO A KISS - County Players 6%

Anna Post - ANTIGONE AND LETTERS TO SOLDIERS LOST - Auburn Players Community Theatre 6%

Jim Byrne - TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 5%

Chris Nickerson - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 4%

Jessica Pullis - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 4%

Girish Bhat - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Center Players 3%

Peter Haggerty - THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 3%

Molly P. Myers - THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE - Center for the Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%

Lizz De Simone - THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 2%

Ian Harrison Cook - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 2%

Reed Cleland - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Center Players 2%

Samuel Langshyten - THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 2%

Anna Marie Paolercio - PRELUDE TO A KISS - County Players 2%

Dylan Parkin - TOUGH LOVE - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 2%

Janet Nurre - THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE - Center for the Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Jess Tetro - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Center Players 2%

Joshuah Patriarco - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Tivoli Players 1%

Matthew Annis - THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 1%

Casey Silidjian - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Center Players 1%

Ben Leyer - THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 1%

Dakota Halliburton - THE TEMPEST - ROchester Community Players 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Megan Hill - SHAPE - Kitchen Theatre Company 17%

Alex Keane - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theatre 15%

Derek Emerson Powell - AN ODYSSEY - Hangar Theatre Company 13%

Maxwel Anderson - AN ODYSSEY - Hangar Theatre Company 12%

Joel Ashur - Ben Butler - Chenango River Theatre 8%

Christian Henry - MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theatre 8%

Ilysa Rubin - MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theatre 8%

John Broda - MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theatre 7%

Carson Zoch - MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Constance Cooper - GEORGIE D. - Chain Theatre 3%

David Rey - GEORGIE D. - Chain Theatre 3%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

JJ Razzano - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Company 38%

Garrett Collins - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Co. 24%

Megan Calos - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage co. 22%

Deborah Coconis - OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 16%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Professional)

David Lowenstein - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 21%

Candice Hatakeyama - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 20%

Whitney Tenney Pak - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 20%

Catie Kobland - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 19%

Blake Brewer - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 11%

August Kiss Fegley - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 9%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

David Clarke - THE COVID CONFESSIONS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 20%

Simon Moody - PYGMALION - Connections Theater 12%

Troy Chapman - THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 9%

Robert Denzel Edwards - KILL MOVE PARADISE - Paul Robeson Performing Arts Company 8%

Andrew Joffe - THE COVID CONFESSIONS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 7%

Deborah Coconis - OEDIPUS RX - The Ce ter For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 7%

Kathy Egloff - PYGMALION - Connections Theater 7%

Jim Byrne - SCROOGE MEETS SHAKESPEARE'S GHOSTS - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 6%

Jihan Ramroop - SCROOGE MEETS SHAKESPEARE'S GHOSTS - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 4%

Ben Leyer - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 3%

Donovan Stanfield - KILL MOVE PARADISE - Paul Robeson Performing Arts Company 3%

Bugsy Calhoun - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 3%

Christopher Coles - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 3%

Camille Uadiale - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing ARts 2%

Monique Holt - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 2%

Peter Haggerty - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 2%

Christina Marie Cogswell - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 2%

Natalia Stornello - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - National Technical Institute for the Deaf 2%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 20%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Playhouse Stage Co. 18%

IN THE HEIGHTS - NTID Performing Arts 16%

OKLAHOMA! - Playhouse Stage Co. 13%

PLAID TIDINGS - Cider Mill Stage 12%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Utica Children's Theatre 10%

PETE(HER) PAN - Playhouse Stage Co. 8%

HONK! - Playhouse Stage Co. 3%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Syracuse Stage 32%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Playhouse Stage Co. 23%

BRIGHT STAR - Playhouse Stage Co. 21%

THE IRISH AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY - Capital Repertory Theatre 13%

SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Syracuse Stage 11%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Non-Professional)

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Fort Salem Theater 34%

DEATHTRAP - Cider Mill Stage 34%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Creative License 19%

SIGNIFICANT OTHERS - Creative License 13%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Syracuse Stage 49%

FLY - Capital Repertory Theatre 13%

THE CRAFTSMAN - Chenango River Theatre 12%

SALT/CITY/BLUES - Syracuse Stage 11%

EUREKA DAY - Syracuse Stage 9%

YOGA PLAY - Syracuse Stage 6%