ATF Announces Mamma Mia Monday! An Evening with the Broadway Stars of MAMMA MIA!

Adirondack Theatre Festival announced Mamma Mia Monday, a spectacular one-night-only benefit event bringing Broadway to Glens Falls on Monday, January 12, 2026, at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls.

Direct from Broadway, cast members from the hit musical Mamma Mia! will travel to ATF on their day off to deliver an evening of ABBA classics and musical-theatre favorites. This special performance will feature Christine Sherrill (Donna), Jalynn Steele (Tanya), Carly Sakolove (Rosie) and Victor Wallace (Sam) from the current Broadway cast.

The evening is conceived and directed by ATF Artistic Director Martha Banta, who also serves as Associate Director of Mamma Mia! on Broadway, together with David Holcenberg (Mamma Mia! Associate Music Supervisor) and Janet Rothermel (Mamma Mia! Associate Choreographer). All three are collaborating on the creation of this one-night-only performance and will be in Glens Falls for the event.

Adding to the celebration, the event will be hosted by the comic duo who played “Bud” and “Doug” in ATF’s 2025 season hit Gutenberg! The Musical! Coby Getzug and Sam Harvey will return to bring their signature humor and high spirits to the evening.

The event continues ATF’s tradition of presenting Broadway level talent in the Adirondack region while raising essential support for the organization’s development of new work.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with complimentary bites and drinks, followed by the 7 p.m. performance, which also includes ATF’s famous live auction. Desserts and a post-show opportunity to meet the performers will follow.

All proceeds from Mamma Mia Monday directly support Adirondack Theatre Festival, helping to produce new works, nurture emerging artists, and continue ATF’s longstanding commitment to bringing innovative theatre to the region.