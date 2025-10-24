 tracker
Everett Bradley's HOLIDELIC To Return To Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

Performances will take place on December 12 and 13.

Oct. 24, 2025
Everett Bradley's HOLIDELIC To Return To Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Image
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present the Hudson Valley return of the GRAMMY-nominated rock percussionist Everett Bradley's iconic holiday funk revue, HOLIDELIC. This holiday celebration promises to be a sensational spectacle, blending flashy bass-heavy beats, original songs, and a diverse cast of performers.

In HOLIDELIC, Bradley assumes the role of Papadelic: Funk's Father Christmas, a larger-than-life fusion of George Clinton and Santa Claus. With holiday-themed funk songs written by Bradley himself-70s- and 80s-inspired originals and reimagined classics that celebrate diversity and love as one nation under a groove-and an ensemble of top-notch musicians, HOLIDELICtransports audiences to a world where funk and Christmas joy collide.

HOLIDELIC made its debut in 2002 following the release of Bradley's holiday album, Toy. Reflecting on the show's inception, Bradley explains, "After 9/11, I felt like we all needed to heal and the way I was going to do that was by writing Christmas songs. Then I got the idea to combine two of my favorite things-Christmas and funk." Since its inception, HOLIDELIC has been a roaring success with Bradley's charismatic stage presence and dynamic performances captivating audiences night after night.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://kaatsbaan.org/seasonal-events.

