Everett Bradley's HOLIDELIC To Return To Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present the Hudson Valley return of the GRAMMY-nominated rock percussionist Everett Bradley's iconic holiday funk revue, HOLIDELIC. This holiday celebration promises to be a sensational spectacle, blending flashy bass-heavy beats, original songs, and a diverse cast of performers.

In HOLIDELIC, Bradley assumes the role of Papadelic: Funk's Father Christmas, a larger-than-life fusion of George Clinton and Santa Claus. With holiday-themed funk songs written by Bradley himself-70s- and 80s-inspired originals and reimagined classics that celebrate diversity and love as one nation under a groove-and an ensemble of top-notch musicians, HOLIDELICtransports audiences to a world where funk and Christmas joy collide.

HOLIDELIC made its debut in 2002 following the release of Bradley's holiday album, Toy. Reflecting on the show's inception, Bradley explains, "After 9/11, I felt like we all needed to heal and the way I was going to do that was by writing Christmas songs. Then I got the idea to combine two of my favorite things-Christmas and funk." Since its inception, HOLIDELIC has been a roaring success with Bradley's charismatic stage presence and dynamic performances captivating audiences night after night.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://kaatsbaan.org/seasonal-events.

