Engeman Theater Postpones Production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC; Adds WHITE CHRISTMAS

Enegman Theater has announced the postponement of its production of The Sound of Music, Newsday reports.

The show has been rescheduled because the cast includes three children under the age of 12, who are currently ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"As part of our agreement with the actors union, Actors' Equity, we are required to have a fully vaccinated cast and crew for this season," managing director Kevin O'Neill and producing artistic director Richard Dolce said in a statement. "While this is fine for most of the shows in our season, it has proved problematic for 'The Sound of Music.' which has at least 3 children under the age of 12 in the cast. Those young actors would not be able to be vaccinated as none of the vaccines have been approved or authorized for children under the age of 12."

The production has been replaced with White Christmas, which will run November 11 through January 2. The Sound of Music will now be performed in November 2022.

Learn more about the theater's full upcoming season, which kicks off this month with Smokey Joe's Cafe, at https://engemantheater.com/2021-2022-season-overview/.