Eisenhower Hall Theatre Announces Re-Opening With Illusionist Rob Lake

Eisenhower Hall, located on the scenic campus of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY, announces the re-opening of its theatre and spring show series on with Broadway-bound Illusionist Rob Lake on March 20th.

After nearly three years of closure due to COVID and theatre renovations Eisenhower Hall opens its doors to the public, inviting its friends and neighbors throughout the Hudson Valley and surrounding communities with the family-friendly show guaranteed to amaze and entertain.

Named "The World's Greatest Illusionist" by NBC, The Magic of Rob Lake kicks off the spring season on March 20th.

Rob Lake has stumped millions as a finalist on "America's Got Talent" and entertained millions worldwide. His illusions have dazzled countless audiences across network television, in Times Square, on the Vegas strip, Atlantic City, Atlantis Bahamas, and before sold-out spectators in casinos, arenas, and theatres worldwide. You will not want to miss his astonishing original illusions.

Tickets for March shows and Theatre info are available by visiting www.ikehall.com

Eisenhower Hall Theatre at West Point is dedicated to bringing world-class performances to the U.S. Corps of Cadets and to its friends and neighbors throughout the Hudson Valley. The Theatre is open to the public.

Eisenhower Hall Theatre is the Hudson Valley's premiere performing arts center. It's a special showplace where stars appear regularly and where the excitement of Broadway plays and musicals are standard fare. Opera, dance, symphony orchestras, comedians, staged spectaculars, country, and rock are all on the menu.

Situated on the West bank of the scenic Hudson River, and located on the historic grounds of the United States Military Academy at West Point, the theatre is one of America's largest, second only to New York's Radio City Music Hall.

All proceeds benefit the U.S. Corps of Cadets.