DUO MOTION Kicks off Motion Festival at St. Mark's Church-in-the-Bowery

Composers Concordance kicks off the Motion festival on May 17, 2025 with Duo Motion, a compelling evening at St. Mark’s Church in-the-Bowery. This genre-blending concert will feature four eclectic musical duos, accompanied by an exciting cast of motion artists - jugglers, mimes, break dancers, and martial artists - creating an immersive fusion of music and physical expression.

Featured on the program are the premieres of Gene Pritsker's composition 'Duo Motion'; Angela Babin's 'Katamelodica'; Dan Cooper's 'Tariff War Riffs,' and Charles Coleman's 'Distant Beacon', written in memory to tenor great Juan Del Bosco, who recently passed away, plus music by Geoffrey Burleson, Marvin Camacho, Gabe Henkin, Noro Morales, Ginka MIzuki, Milica Paranosic, and Oscar Pettiford.

Performers include Duo 1: Michiyo Suzuki - clarinet / karate, Keve Wilson - oboe; Duo 2: Angela Babin - Voice, Guitar, Karate, Theremin / Milica Paranosic - Voice, Electronics, Movement and (e)Motion sensor MUGIC®; Duo 3: Omar Kabir - trumpet / Samuel Lerner - piano; and Duo 4: Gene Pritsker - fretless electric guitar / Geoffrey Burleson - piano. In addition, special guest Charles Coleman - recitation; Motion Performers Franklin Chen - break dancer, Michiyo Suzuki - tai chi, karate, Milica Paranosic - ‘emotion’ sensor and Mugic, Angela Babin - karate; and Circo Draconum: Adam Auslander - mime, and Michael Karas - juggler, will perform.

All five festival concerts will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page. Join us for all five bold and eclectic performances as we celebrate the pulse of contemporary music in New York City—and the visionary composers who make it the global hub of boundary-pushing sound.

