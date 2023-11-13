On Sunday, December 10th, 2023 at Kostabi World,Composers Concordance presents Adam Holzman 'Drones & Pulses,' a concert featuring the legendary keyboardist performing together with the acclaimed guitarists Jane Getter and Gene Pritsker, and the world-renowned bass trombonist David Taylor. In addition to Holzman's original music for piano and electronics, an array of compositions by Anthony Branker, Dan Cooper, Jane Getter, Mark Kostabi, Gene Pritsker, David Taylor, and Joe Zawinul will be featured on the program.

Named by Keyboard magazine and Downbeat as one of the top keyboard players, Adam Holzman has led a varied career. Starting in 1985, Adam was Miles Davis' keyboardist and music director. Adam has since toured and recorded with Chaka Khan, Wayne Shorter, Grover Washington Jr., and Steps Ahead, as well as his own band: Adam Holzman & Brave New World. For the past ten years, he has performed and recorded with British rocker Steven Wilson.

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.