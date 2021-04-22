Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Civic Ensemble Announces 2021 Season

The Season will open with Community Soup: Storytelling toward the Beloved Community, a unique storytelling and community-building event.

Apr. 22, 2021  

Civic Ensemble announces a 2021 theatrical season, with five events open to the public from May - October. Featuring new work by the ReEntry Theatre Program including a new play by acclaimed playwright Judy K. Tate, this season is an invitation to connect as a community in dialogue. This season of new work explores themes of racism, mental health, education, family, and harm reduction.

"We have been away from each other. As we reemerge across our communities, we invite you to join Civic Ensemble in dialogue about some of our country's most pressing challenges, including racism and mental health," says Civic Ensemble's Executive Director Julia Taylor.

The Season will open with Community Soup: Storytelling toward the Beloved Community, a unique storytelling and community-building event. "What we noticed over our years of productions was that our community members wanted more ways to connect with one another. We know the power of connection through personal story," reflects Taylor. "As Civic Ensemble steps back into public space, we invite you to join us in discovering a recipe for connection as our community reopens."

May 24 at 7pm - This event is free, but advance registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Sign up here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYudOispjkrGdznCxmN_2lQ67f64fjCrxcA

Next up is an online staged reading of selections of the new play Delia Divided by award-winning playwright Judy K. Tate. Audiences familiar with Civic Ensemble's work will recognize Tate's name from Fast Blood, produced in 2018. In this new play developed in collaboration with Civic's ReEntry Theatre Program, we explore mental health in the criminal justice system and beyond. Following the reading, the audience will be invited into dialogue with members of the ReEntry Theatre Program about the themes and questions of the play.

June 12 at 7pm and June 13 at 2pm - Tickets are pay-what-you-can and can be reserved at https://civicensemble.ticketleap.com/delia-divided/

In August, in preparation for a return to the classroom, Civic Ensemble will screen a filmed version of the new play black/brown/other by Evan Starling-Davis. This work is based on interviews with college students and faculty members about their experiences of racism on campus. Join Civic Ensemble for a screening and dialogue about your role in pursuing racial justice in the classroom and campus. No school affiliation necessary - all are welcome.

August 28 at 7pm and August 29 at 2pm - Tickets are pay-what-you-can and can be reserved at https://civicensemble.ticketleap.com/blackbrownother/

The ReEntry Theatre Program will produce another new work, this one on the radio. Based on oral history interviews that ReEntry members conducted with each other this year, this new play explores family, harm reduction, and hopes and dreams of those who have experienced incarceration through personal narrative.

The play will be broadcast on WRFI over three weeks - September 11, 18, and 25 and followed by a dialogue with the company.

Rounding out the season is another Community Soup event.

Event and performance details, and ticketing/reservation information can be found at www.civicensemble.org/2021-season.


