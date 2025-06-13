Chris Botti, Spyro Gyra, John Waite & Badlands Take The Stage At UPH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Universal Preservation Hall has announced a powerhouse lineup of performances coming to its historic Great Hall in Saratoga Springs. From smooth jazz to classic rock legends and a tribute to The Boss himself, these shows promise to light up Saratoga Springs with unforgettable music experiences. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 12.

Experience the iconic energy and sound of Bruce Springsteen as Badlands delivers an electrifying tribute that captures the heart and soul of The Boss' legendary live performances 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Alex Shillo, a singer/songwriter from New England, and his six-member band tour the country performing a high-level musical tribute to Springsteen.

One of jazz fusion's most enduring acts, Spyro Gyra, brings 50 years of their signature blend of jazz, R&B, funk, and pop to UPH for an unforgettable night of musical virtuosity 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30. Their high-energy performances and genre-defying sound have made them a favorite on stages around the world.

The voice behind hits like ÒMissing YouÓ and ÒWhen I See You Smile,Ó John Waite brings decades of chart-topping rock to the UPH stage with an intimate and powerful live performance 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14. Fans can expect a night filled with timeless hits and stories from his incredible career.

Renowned trumpeter Chris Botti returns to captivate audiences with his masterful command of jazz, pop, and classical music — a mesmerizing night with one of the world's best-selling instrumental artists 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30. His unforgettable live shows blend breathtaking musicianship with emotional depth, making for an extraordinary concert experience.

