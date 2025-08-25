Chenango River Theatre to Present Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chenango River Theatre will present Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise from August 29 through September 14, 2025 at its home in Greene, NY.

In this heartfelt two-character play, a wartime correspondence evolves into an unlikely romance between Jack, an army doctor stationed in Oregon, and Louise, an aspiring dancer in New York. What begins as awkward, tentative letters slowly develops into a story of affection, resilience, and hope. Their exchanges not only reveal their growing attachment but also expose the broader challenges of young people facing separation, uncertainty, and the haunting presence of war. Ludwig’s play is both a tribute to the power of letter-writing and a reminder of how fragile—and enduring—dreams of love can be.

The production brings CRT’s founding Artistic and Managing Director, Bill Lelbach, out of retirement to direct. Lelbach, who led the company from 2007 to 2021 and designed many of its productions, returns from Colorado for this special engagement. He will guide a cast that features CRT favorite Ryan Canavan, seen in Lend Me a Tenor and Picasso at Lapin Agile, alongside newcomer Dayna Palya.

The creative team includes Julie Duro, CRT’s resident lighting designer, and Barbara Kahl, the theatre’s resident Costume Designer. Sound design will be provided by Jeff Knapp, who previously designed CRT’s 2013 production of Fully Committed and has created soundscapes for other productions of Dear Jack, Dear Louise across the country, including Off-Broadway. Stage management is by Laura Weston.

Individual tickets are priced at $33 for adults, $12 for college students, and $6 for children 18 and under. All performances begin promptly on time. Chenango River Theatre is located just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene, NY 13778.

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available at chenangorivertheatre.org, by email at tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org, or by voicemail at 607-656-8499.

