Canada's Drag Race Contestant LEMON Comes to Capital Repertory Theatre This Month

"Canada's Drag Race" and "UK V.S. the World" contestant Lemon will be joining local drag queens for "Period. Hosted by Opal Essence" 8 p.m. Friday, May 19 at Capital Repertory Theatre.

Join Opal Essence as she hosts a drag experience like no other! The show features local beauties Lana Love, Philly Pina, Gemini Dabarbay, Avi Munster and guest headliner Lemon.

Born and raised in Toronto, Lemon moved to the United States when she was 18. After being on the track to becoming a full-time company ballet dancer, another door opened itself to her and she ended up on "Canada's Drag Race."

General admission tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139. VIP tickets are also available.

Avi Munster: Avi Munster, 28, is a drag artist and self-proclaimed "Time Machine Wueen" from the Hudson Valley. Experimenting at the age of 16, they have always paid homage to the music and theatrics of American pop culture icons such as Tina Turner, Divine, Michael Jackson and many more. Exploring through the broad spectrum of drag from "ugly" to "pretty," Munster loves to just be anyone they want for a night on top of making everyone laugh or cry through their stage presence. You can find them out and about being a clown all around Albany, New York or in their bed sleeping. Avi's goal through their art is to gather everyone from every place of every walk in life, into one room to celebrate themselves.

Gemini Dabarbay: A creative self-made journeywoman who brings pop culture, positive messages about our bodies and cultural commentary into every performance. Gemini isn't afraid to dance what she believes and bares her soul on the stage.

Lana Love: Lana Love (she/hers) does DRAG, baby! Originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, a hub of classic, Southern drag, she found her new home in Albany and loves every bit of the artistry of this area. She brings a mix of glamor, fashion and country queen flare-always while striving for the excellence associated with pageantry. But Lana is an entertainer at heart and tries to "leave it all on the stage" while serving looks, engaging with the audience and performing a mix of today's hits and singing live occasionally.

Philly Pina Philly Pina is a dynamic drag performer and showrunner who came to New York by way of Manila. She arrived on our shores in 2010 and eventually found herself in Albany, and ever since she has been leaving her fingerprints all over the local scene. Philly grew up surrounded by family, and because of this, family is so important to her that she has created her own here in the US. She has needed their support, as Philly has faced a lot of adversity on her way to becoming the region's most recognizable drag queen. English is not Philly's first language, Philly can't drive and Philly's formal education was not recognized by the US. She got her diploma, became a licensed cosmetologist and built her own drag company from the ground up. A full-time drag artist since 2011, Philly supplements her income by putting her skill with hairdressing and makeup to work for others, making Albany more beautiful one face at a time. Philly is known throughout the tri-state area for her performances at most pride events, gay bars and alternative venues within a day's drive of Albany. She has hosted regular weekly shows for years, giving the people of Albany shows they know will be good at least once a week. Philly takes special care to feature performers of color and trans performers in her shows, as well as others who may not find as many opportunities to perform. Philly is always finding a new and interesting way to entertain, bringing fresh ideas to local drag. It's only a matter of time before the whole country knows her name.

Opal Essence: Opal is a 25-year-old Drag Performer from Albany, NY. Opal has been performing for her whole life but has been doing drag for 10 years. Opal has been seen on stages all over the country and also on the OUTTV tv show, "Camp Wannakiki." Opal is so excited to be working with theREP and can't wait for you to see what she has in store!