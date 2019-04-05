CRT Downtown Presents An Evening With 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan

On Friday, April12 at 7:30 PM, CRT Downtown proudly presents an evening with WWE Hall of Fame legend HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN. Duggan is one of the most popular American professional wrestlers of all time. Audiences everywhere recognize his trademark 2x4, his battle cry "HOOO!" and his "USA! USA!" chant. He has sold out stadiums for 30 years, headlined wrestling PPVs and is now headed to Cortland with his comical One Man Show, which he is performing in limited venues across the country.

This hour-long show is a wrestling fan's dream; an up-close, intimate experience with an iconic sports celebrity! Hacksaw's sense of humor & storytelling ability create a show jam-packed with action, with a behind-the-scenes look at the crazy life of WWF superstar and the underbelly of professional wrestling as a whole. This show is a "must-see" for anyone who has ever watched wrestling, but you don't have to be a wrestling fan to dig it. Fans of comedy & pop culture also give it the big thumbs up!

Time is set aside for a Q&A where audience members can talk freely with Hacksaw, asking any "no punches pulled" questions they have. Topics might include (but are not limited to) working with top names like Hulk Hogan & Andre The Giant, wrestlers playing practical jokes on each other in the locker room, obsessed fan stories and wrestling in strange places around the world. There is also always time for an autograph signing & photo opps at the end of each show.

Tickets for this unique performance are $25.00 each and are available by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting CRT Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Spring Box Office hours are Mon-Fri 9:00 - 5:00, and on Saturdays from noon - 7:30 when a performance is scheduled for that evening. Tickets are available online at CortlandRep.org, with a slight service fee.





