CRT Downtown Hosts PHOTOS WITH SANTA

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown will host their 5th Annual PHOTOS WITH SANTA on December 7-8 as the downtown theatre at 24 Port Watson Street transforms into Santa's Winter Wonderland! Santa will be "in town" from 10:00 - 12:00 and 2:00 - 4:00 on Saturday, December 7 and 1:00 - 3:00 on Sunday, December 8th.

Each photo arrangement is $10.00, and the photos will be emailed to the purchaser during the following week. For an additional $10.00 the photo can be printed on the spot. Many "selfie stations" will also be available for visitors to take their own photos. Mrs. Claus and CRT volunteer Guild and Board members will also have activities for kids including face-painting, making ornaments and free chocolate milk and cookies. Visitors are also welcome to get in the spirit by strolling thru and enjoy the festive holiday display.

Fees for photos will be paid at the door, not in advance. For more information, call 800-427-6160 or visit cortlandrep.org.





