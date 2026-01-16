Bridge Street Theatre Launches Bridge Street Academy With New Youth And Adult Classes

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bridge Street Theatre has announced the launch of Bridge Street Academy, a new community-based arts education initiative designed to serve students of all ages through creative, hands-on learning. The Academy will debut this winter with two multi-week performance classes for teens and adults beginning January 31, 2026.

Bridge Street Academy is designed to foster creativity, confidence, and collaboration through theatre and performance training. While the program's initial offerings focus on acting and improvisation, the Academy plans to expand to include additional artistic disciplines in the future.

The inaugural session will be taught by Timothy Dunn, Associate Artistic Director of Bridge Street Theatre and a longtime New York City actor, director, and company member at the famed improv and sketch comedy hub, the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

The first class, Teen Intro to Stage Acting, runs for eight Saturdays from January 31 through March 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to students ages 13-17, the class introduces young performers to theatre games, improvisation, ensemble work, and foundational acting skills in a supportive, low-pressure environment. Tuition is $150.

The second offering, Adult Improv & Theatre Games, runs for six Saturdays from January 31 through March 7, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Open to adults 18 and up, the course invites participants of all experience levels to explore improv, theatre games, and creative collaboration. Tuition is $170.

In addition to its current offerings, Bridge Street Academy invites teaching artists interested in proposing courses in theatre, music, movement, visual arts, and other creative disciplines to contact Mark Perry, Acting Artistic Director of Bridge Street Theatre, at Mark@bridgest.org.

Classes take place at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, NY. Enrollment is limited.

For full details and registration, visit

https://bridgest.org/bridge-street-academy/