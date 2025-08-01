CIRQUE DU FRINGE: CLAWS OUT! Announces World Premiere With All-Star Cast at 2025 Rochester Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The ESL Rochester Fringe Festival has revealed the world premiere of Cirque du Fringe: Claws Out!, created by Matt Morgan and Heidi Brucker Morgan and running September 9–20, 2025, in the newly acquired Spiegeltent.

The cat-themed comedy-cirque spectacle will feature an international cast of jaw-dropping variety acts, glamorous costumes, and a healthy dose of chaos, all emceed by Madam Kitty Ross, the cattiest cat lady of the Fringe.

Returning to Rochester for their 10th year of Cirque du Fringe performances, the Morgans are known for past Fringe hits including Varieté, Afterglow, and D’Illusion. “We are so excited to be returning to the Fringe we're practically purring!” said Matt Morgan. “Rochester has become one of our most beloved family traditions and we can't wait to keep the love going.”

Directed by Matt Morgan, Claws Out! will feature an all-star cast including:

Peter Vogt as host and comedian, a veteran of Parks and Recreation, Reno 911, and Disney’s Comedy Warehouse.

Ella Storme, a Las Vegas-based aerialist and contortionist, known for her performances on Das Supertalent and with Germany’s Circus Roncalli.

Brett Loudermilk, a sword swallower and comedian featured on America’s Got Talent, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and Spiegelworld’s Vegas Nocturne.

Cody Carter, four-time WFNBTA World Champion baton twirler from Arizona.

The Kenya Golden Lion Acrobats—Shedrack Ngala, Sadick Shabani Seleman, and Faraji Said Ngingite—bringing gravity-defying feats and infectious energy to their Rochester Fringe debut.

Cocktails will be served in the Spiegeltent bar starting 30 minutes prior to curtain. Evening shows are recommended for ages 13+, with a special Kids Day matinee on Saturday, September 20, for ages 5+.

Performance Schedule:

September 9–11 (Tues–Thurs): 7:30 p.m.

September 12–13 (Fri–Sat): 7:00 p.m.

September 14 & 16 (Sun & Tues): 7:30 p.m.

September 17–19 (Wed–Fri): 7:00 p.m. (Sept. 17 is ASL-interpreted)

September 20 (Sat): 2:30 p.m. matinee & 7:00 p.m. finale

For ticket pricing, VIP booth reservations, and the full lineup of Fringe events, visit rochesterfringe.com or download the ESL Fringe Festival App. In-person purchases can be made at the One Fringe Place Box Office (corner of Main & Gibbs Streets) during the festival.