CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR to Play Harrison Opera House in December

Following more than a decade of touring the world as one of the most successful magic shows in history, Champions Of Magic will return this winter with Champions Of Magic: Holiday Spectacular.

This interactive, high-energy holiday edition features thrilling illusions, large-scale magic with a seasonal twist, and festive surprises for the whole family. Combining signature humor with groundbreaking tricks, the world’s only touring team of illusionists promises a one-of-a-kind holiday experience.

The show will play the Harrison Opera House on Friday, December 12 for one night only. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the Scope Arena box office and at Ticketmaster.com. More information is available at SevenVenues.com.

For tour dates, tickets, and more information, visit championsofmagictour.com.

