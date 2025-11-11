Bon Jovi's Everett Bradley Brings Holiday Funk to the Irvington Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the first time on the historic Irvington Theater stage, HOLIDELIC is coming to town! This concert is a feel-good celebration of love, diversity, and funk-lore, cleverly told through reimagined classics from the 1970s and 80s alongside inspired originals.

HOLIDELIC is the unique creation of Grammy Award-nominated singer and percussionist Everett Bradley who has played with the likes of legendary acts like Carly Simon, Bobby McFerrin, Quincy Jones, Hall & Oates, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and Bon Jovi.

In HOLIDELIC, Bradley brings to life the role of Papadelic, funk's Father Christmas, a combo of George Clinton and a soulful Santa. He weaves this psychedelic holiday tale with humor, heart, and booty shakin' grooves played by a P-funk clad band of top shelf misfits that Papadelic affectionately calls dysFUNKtional. The setting is the best of Bradley's favorite 2 worlds: theatre with a dance groove! And after 20 years, Bradley has perfected his funk holiday magic into a Christmas classic. In 2014, Everett made his TV debut as the bandleader/composer for the NBC show, The Meredith Vieira Show, so it's only fitting that the beloved Irvington resident should join this event as a featured special guest!

Audiences of all ages are invited to join Irvington Theater for HOLIDELIC on Sunday, December 7 at 3pm. Tickets start at just $38 (plus fees) and are available for purchase online.

Everett Bradley is a Grammy-­nominated singer, percussionist, and performer who has lived and worked in New York for nearly 30 years. He has toured, performed and recorded with artists such as Carly Simon, Bobby McFerrin, Quincy Jones, Hall & Oates, Bruce Springsteen, and Bon Jovi. Everett was the first American performer/director of the Off-Broadway show, STOMP. He starred, co-wrote, arranged, and won a Theater World Award for Broadway's hit musical SWING, was a featured performer in Broadway's After Midnight, and received critical acclaim for his reimagined orchestrations of 42nd Street. In 2014, Everett made his TV debut as the bandleader/composer for the NBC show, The Meredith Vieira Show. He spends each holiday season touring HOLIDELIC, the outlandishly entertaining Christmas funk extravaganza he created and performs in. Meredith Vieira is an American journalist, talk show and game show host. Born and raised in Rhode Island, Meredith has enjoyed celebrity status as the original moderator of the ABC talk show The View (1997–2006), and for co-hosting the long-running NBC News morning news program Today (2006–11). She is also well known for being the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, for contributing to Dateline NBC, Rock Center with Brian Williams, and for presenting Lifetime Television's Intimate Portrait series. Vieira is a special correspondent for NBC News, contributor to Today, NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC, and host of The Meredith Vieira Show.

