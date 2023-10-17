Bill Maher Brings THE WTF? TOUR to Albany

The performance is on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 7:30PM. 

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
COMPANY North American Tour Launches Today Photo 2 COMPANY North American Tour Launches Today
Jennifer Fouché, Liane Grant, Nadia Brown and More Will Lead Industry Reading Of HALF ME, Photo 3 Jennifer Fouché, Liane Grant, Nadia Brown and More Will Lead Industry Reading Of HALF ME, HALF YOU
YOU DON'T KNOW THE LONELY ONE Returns To Ancram Opera House In October Photo 4 YOU DON'T KNOW THE LONELY ONE Returns To Ancram Opera House In October

Bill Maher Brings THE WTF? TOUR to Albany

Prolific comedian and television host Bill Maher will bring The WTF? Tour to Albany’s Palace Theatre on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 7:30PM.  Tickets are $49.00, $69.00, $99.00 and $149.00 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.ticketmaster.com starting on Friday, October 20 at 10:00AM.

For more than twenty-five years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on “Politically Incorrect” (Comedy Central, ABC, 1993-2002), and for the last twenty years on HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, “VICE.” In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher’s uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, “Religulous,” directed by Larry Charles (“Borat”).

Most recently, Bill launched a new podcast, “Club Random with Bill Maher.” The podcast records at the bar on Bill's property in Los Angeles, called Club Random, where he hosts hour-long, one-on-one interviews with a wide range of eclectic guests. Each episode features free flowing, longform conversations about anything and everything, except politics. Guests have included William Shatner, Quentin Tarantino, Bella Thorne, Adam Carolla, Killer Mike, Judd Apatow, and many more. Within a week of launching, the podcast hit #1 on Apple Podcasts.

In addition to his television program – which has featured such visitors as President Barack Obama, Vice President Joseph Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Howard Stern, Barbra Streisand, Kerry Washington, Michael Steele, Megyn Kelly, Ronan Farrow, Howard Dean, Michael Moore, Eva Longoria, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jim Carrey, Gen. Wesley Clark, Susan Sarandon, Gary Hart and Pat Buchanan – Maher has written five bestsellers: “True Story,” “Does Anybody Have a Problem with That? Politically Incorrect’s Greatest Hits,” “When You Ride Alone, You Ride with Bin Laden,” “New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer,” and, “The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody But Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass.”

Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least fifty dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters all across the country. Bill has also been recognized with numerous Emmy nominations for his stand-up specials for HBO. He’s done 12 solo specials for the premium cable channel including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher … But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma“ (2018), and his most recent, “#Adulting”(2022).




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at OFC Creations Photo
Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at OFC Creations

What did our critic think of ROCKY HORROR SHOW at OFC Creations? I’ve reviewed a deluge of “Rocky Horror” productions in my years covering the Upstate NY theatre scene, so when it comes to this iconic intergalactic cult classic I feel confident saying that I’ve seen it all: spaceships, dildos, lasers, dildos that shoot lasers, etc. But this was my first “Rocky Horror” experience set in a night club (well, technically a strip mall café) that I enjoyed while sipping a beer and munching a flatbread, so a tip-of-the-hat to OFC Creations for adding a totally unique flair to show that is otherwise widely produced. All in all, it makes a theatre experience that is always a bizarro good time, even more enjoyable.

2
AIR HEART at Cherry Arts in Ithaca Photo
AIR HEART at Cherry Arts in Ithaca

Special Offer: See Aerial Theatre on a 13-ft Spinning Airplane in Ithaca!

3
Broadways MRS. DOUBTFIRE Comes To Proctors In Two Weeks Photo
Broadway's MRS. DOUBTFIRE Comes To Proctors In Two Weeks

Proctors announced today that Broadway and London's “Surefire hit” musical, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, is coming to Proctors in two weeks, starting Tuesday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 29.

4
THIRD THURSDAY TRIVIA Announced At Cortland Repertory Theatre  Photo
THIRD THURSDAY TRIVIA Announced At Cortland Repertory Theatre 

Cortland Repertory Theatre will hold their monthly Third Thursday Trivia on October 19 at 7:00PM at CRT  Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!' Video
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
ROMEO & JULIET in Central New York ROMEO & JULIET
The Company theatre (10/13-10/29)
The War of the Worlds / The Monkey's Paw in Central New York The War of the Worlds / The Monkey's Paw
Oswego Players, Inc. (10/30-10/30)PHOTOS
Issues of Color in Central New York Issues of Color
Community Folk Art Center (CFAC) (11/10-11/11)
Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show in Central New York Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Central New York Annie (Non-Equity)
Proctor's Theatre (1/09-1/14)
A Special Production for Black History Month in Central New York A Special Production for Black History Month
Capital Repertory Theatre (2/01-2/11)
Back to the Future: The Musical in Central New York Back to the Future: The Musical
Proctor's Theatre (6/04-6/06)
Hadestown in Central New York Hadestown
Landmark Theatre (4/16-4/21)
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever in Central New York The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Cohoes Music Hall (12/01-12/23)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Proctor's Theatre (5/05-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You