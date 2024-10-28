BWW Q&A: Jacob Dickey of The Prince of Egypt at OFC Creations Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience the epic emotion, soaring music and breathtaking dance of The Prince of Egypt, a brand-new musical with music and lyrics by Grammy and Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Disney’s Mulan and Pocahontas), and ten new songs written by Schwartz, together with five of his songs from the adored DreamWorks Animation film. Running December 5-29, 2024, at OFC Creations Theatre Center, Rochester, NY, it remains one of the most beloved animated feature films of all time, now brought to life in a new musical.

OFC Creations has been a fixture of the Rochester, NY performing arts scene since 2005. After opening the 260-seat OFC Creations Theatre Center in 2020, OFC has continued to expand with the largest educational theater program for young actors in New York State, opening an immersive theatrical restaurant and cabaret performance venue in 2022. The 2024-2025 season marks the second year of the Broadway in Brighton Series, a professional regional theater season guaranteeing theatrical excellence for audiences.

Leading The Prince of Egypt cast is Jacob Dickey as Moses, reprising the role after portraying it in one of the premiere productions at Tuacahn Amphitheatre in 2018. Jacob Dickey is most well-known for portraying Aladdin in the Broadway production of Disney’s Aladdin. He was last seen as Andy on the first national tour of Company. Off-Broadway: Emojiland (Sunny). Regional: ...Great Comet of 1812 at PCLO (Dolokhov). TV/Film: The Other Two, Partner Track, The First Lady, Gossip Girl, Blue Bloods.

What drew you to the role of Moses in "The Prince of Egypt"?

In many ways I grew up with the role! The original animated feature was a family favorite and I can't tell you how many times I ran through my yard singing "All I Ever Wanted" living out my Egyptian prince fantasy :) Getting the chance to play this role as an adult and sing Stephen Schwartz' gorgeous score, having lived with it for so long, is genuinely a dream come true.

How does your interpretation of Moses differ from your previous portrayal in 2018?

A lot has happened in the past 6 years, personally and globally, so even without putting to much thought into it my Moses will be very different this time around. I have certainly grown as a performer and a person in that time and I am excited to see what parts of Moses' journey resonate with me on second take. Feels like a gift to step into a role that means so much to me in a very different decade of my life and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity.

What has been the most challenging aspect of reprising the role of Moses?

Moses is one of the hardest roles I have had to play: physically, emotionally, and vocally. So much of the role is challenging (which is also what makes it exciting) but maybe the most difficult aspect is having to maintain the very epic, very big vocals while portraying an often extreme range of emotion. Moses goes through A LOT and I want to be as authentic to each moment as possible while staying a smart vocal technician. That can be a very hard balance to strike.

How does it feel to be part of one of the first performing arts centers to present "The Prince of Egypt"?

Thrilling to be honest! I might be mistaken, but with this production I believe I am the only person to have played Moses regionally in the US since the professional debut in 2018 and that feels very, very cool :) I'm excited to bring this story and music to a different corner of the country this time.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

This show is so epic, it really has everything you could ask for. An iconic and award-winning score by Stephen Schwartz', an epic story spanning decades. Adventure, comedy, romance, desert dances, plagues of locust, etc. etc.. The list could genuinely go on :) And yet at it's core, it's a simple story of a man searching for his truth, his identity. Godly plagues aside, I think that's something we can all connect to.

Comments