Artist Submissions For 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival Open Next Week

Organizers of the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival will open show submissions next week. Local, national, and International Artists interested in performing may submit their applications to multiple participating venues at one time through rochesterfringe.com. The Fringe submission process begins on Wednesday, March 30 and ends on Wednesday, May 4 at noon ET. Artists and producers can propose production ideas to the various local Fringe venues for live, in-person, and online, digital shows. There is no cost to apply.

This year's festival begins on Tuesday, September 13 and runs daily through Saturday, September 24, 2022. Performances take place in more than 20 distinctive venues located in neighborhoods surrounding the heart of Rochester. Each venue curates and books their own shows directly with the artists. Bookings occur on a rolling basis throughout the submission period, so early applications are encouraged. A complete list of this year's participating venues will be announced soon.

"There is no other event in Rochester quite like the Fringe! Our venues showcase a myriad of art forms from drama to dance, comedy to children's entertainment, and everything in between. During the festival, exciting, world-class performances are accessible to the entire community. People from all walks of life are welcome to enjoy more than 200 free shows. Our spectacular, outdoor experiences are absolutely unique to the Rochester Fringe - no other fringe festival worldwide has anything like it," says Erica Fee, founding Festival Producer.

The Rochester Fringe is one of the fastest-growing and most-attended festivals in the country and the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State. Its mission is to offer a platform for artists to share their creativity and develop their skills while also providing unparalleled public access to the arts. The Fringe strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically. For more information, please contact: pr@rochesterfringe.com or Adele Fico, Interim Publicist at (585) 402-3947.