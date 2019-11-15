All Star Cast Joins ANOTHER NIGHT IN THE CATSKILLS

3,000 Off-Broadway Productions proudly presents ANOTHER NIGHT IN THE CATSKILLS ...Hosted by TV's Michael Paul on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage at the historic El Portal Theatre in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA. This special two -performance engagement will be presented on Saturday, November 30 at 3pm and 8pm.

Something for everyone, COMEDY - MUSIC - NOSTALGIA - JOY! ANOTHER NIGHT IN THE CATSKILLS brings back the Variety Entertainment that would be playing the Catskills today, if the big resorts were still in operation.

Hosted by Michael Paul, best known for his recent appearance as a 2019 finalist on "America's Got Talent", ANOTHER NIGHT IN THE CATSKILLS boasts variety acts, comics, impersonators, musicians and all-around fun including surprises and performances that will tickle audiences as only a variety show from the Borscht Belt can!

Michael Paul is one of the best and funniest comedy-ventriloquist in the country. He honed his craft touring with such names as James Brown, Lisa Lampanelli, Wynonna, Joan Rivers and Don Rickles. With television and film credits on "The Tonight Show", "Saturday Night Live", "27 Dresses" "The Ten" and "The Ventriloquist". Also lending his voice to Pixar, Disney and Jim Henson Productions.

Featured acts include:

· Craig Aldrich - Duke of Yuke (Lele) sings funny songs with meaning accompanying himself on, you guessed it, the ukulele!

· Sandy Hackett - The Jokester -Stand Up Comedian from a comedy family...his father (Buddy Hackett) was a big influence on his career.

· Stacey Anne - The Songstress, a versatile entertainer and one of the Southlands most sought-after front women. Stacey leads high energy show bands across the country, including Charlie's Angels!

· Dream World Cirque - The Flier and The Bender - Jena Carpenter & Mriko Saito doing aerial and contortionist moves.

· Raymond Michael - The Songster Celebrity Impersonator is a musical comedy actor and singing impressionist.

· Kevin Carlson - a talented puppeteer who most recently worked with the Muppets on the film Muppets Most Wanted.

· Pete McCloud - Magician, Comedian, Musician, Singer - a combination of Bob Newhart, Red Skelton and Carrot Top. He combines amazing sleight-of-hand tricks with hilarious stand-up comedy and side-splitting musical parodies.

· Zach Waldman - National Comedian, Magician and Mentalist!

The show is accompanied by Bob Remstein's Orchestra featuring Bob on keyboard and Gary Grantham on drums.

You can't go back in time to Grossingers, but you can come to the El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage for ANOTHER NIGHT IN THE CATSKILLS ... A Borscht Belt Variety Show.

Ticket prices $25 - $35. For tickets and information please call 818-508-4200 or online at www.elportaltheatre.com.

El Portal Theatre is a historic landmark in the San Fernando Valley located in the heart of North Hollywood just minutes from Universal Studios, Warner Brothers, Disney, ABC, CBS-Radford and NBC Burbank. The theatre, originally built as a vaudeville house in 1926, sits across Lankershim Blvd from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and the Art Institute of California-Hollywood.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You