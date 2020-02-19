Alexis P. Suter Brings Award-Winning Blues to Helsinki Hudson

Award-winning vocalist Alexis P. Suter brings her hearty mix of blues, gospel, and blues-rock, along with her smoking-hot band, to Club Helsinki Hudson on Saturday, March 14, at 9pm. Suter is especially known for her extraordinary bass/baritone voice; she includes Ruth Brown, Barry White, and B.B. King as her greatest influences.

The Alexis P. Suter Band first gained regional fame when the late drummer/vocalist Levon Helm invited them to warm up the crowds at the Midnight Ramble in Woodstock, N.Y. Helm brought them on the road as the opening act for the Levon Helm Band, where they won new fans at the Beacon Theater in New York City; Bethel Woods outside of Boston; the Paramount in Asbury Park, N.J.; and at Central Park's Summerstage.

Since then, the group has been a fixture on the blues festival circuit, where Suter stands out from the pack with her extraordinary bass/baritone voice and her powerful stage presence. In addition to Levon Helm, her fans include B.B. King, who said, "It's a rare thing to share the stage with great talent like that young lady," and Dan Aykroyd, one-half of the Blues Brothers.

Suter has garnered nominations at the Annual Blues Music Awards for the Koko Taylor Award and the Best Soul Blues Female Artist award.



Alexis and her band have warmed up audiences for Bo Diddley, Trombone Shorty, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Dickey Betts, Coco Montoya, Buddy Guy, Allen Toussaint, Emmylou Harris, Johnny Winter, Elvis Costello, and the 20-year reunion of the Muddy Waters Band.

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories