AIR HEART at Cherry Arts in Ithaca

Special Offer: See Aerial Theatre on a 13-ft Spinning Airplane in Ithaca!
Combining intense physicality and raw charisma, performer-creator Mara Neimanis reinvents physical theater. Air Heart channels Earhart’s life and feats on a 13-foot spinning steel airplane sculpture!
The Cherry Arts is CNY’s award-winning multi-arts and experimental theatre hub. Our work has been seen around the world and traveled to NYC, LA, and London’s National Theater. We’re worth the trip to Ithaca for all your international and innovative theater needs, and we’re thrilled to present the Central New York premiere of Air Heart!
