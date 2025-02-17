2025 Eddies Awards Nominations Unveiled

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards has announced the nominees for its seventh annual ceremony, celebrating the outstanding achievements of the Capital Region's vibrant music community, sponsored by MLB and media partner WEXT.

The awards ceremony will take place 6 p.m. Sunday, April 27, on the MainStage at Proctors. Tickets are on sale now; visit atproctors.org. The event will feature several musical performances throughout the night, including Margo Macero, Camtron5000, Wild Adriatic, Zorbas Trio, Shannon Tehya and more to be announced.

The Eddies Awards celebrates the incredible talent and dedication of the Capital Region music community. All nominees and award recipients are nominated and selected by community members, with increased participation every year.

The Eddies Music Awards honors exceptional talent across various genres and categories. This year's nominees represent the diverse and dynamic musical landscape of the Capital Region. Michael Eck and Buggy Jive lead with three nominations each, two of which are in the same category—Songwriter and Album of the Year for “fermata” and “Hurry Up Please It's Time,” respectively.

“It's an honor to spotlight the artists, organizations and venues that make our music scene so vibrant,” says 2025 producer Kelly Auricchio. “The Eddies—especially on the night of the show— are a true celebration of our music community. It's a rare and special moment where everyone comes together, and you get to connect with the incredible people who make the scene so special."

In addition to finalists in the categories below, several surprise Merit Award recipients will be announced for music-related activities outside of traditional award categories at the show.

Leading up to the Eddies Music Awards will be the Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame Monday, March 24 at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs. Dan Berggren, Charlene Shortsleeve, The Clay People, SIRSY, Emerald City, The Sharks, Brian Melick and Stony Creek Band will be officially inducted with a tribute to each of their careers.

The Eddies Music Awards and Hall of Fame are an initiative of Proctors Collaborative. For more information about the Eddies Music Awards and Hall of Fame, visit here.

Electronica Artist of the Year

100 Psychic Dreams

Armbruster

Jungle Punk

Milkshake Godfather

Raisi K. The Raisin Man

SM Ink

Punk/Hardcore Artist of the Year

Girth Control

Halo Bite

Schenectavoidz

The Snorts

Trauma School Dropouts

Zombie Giuliani

Metal/Hard Rock Artist of the Year

Black Tongue Reverend

Flatwounds

Gozer

Ice Queen

Joe Mansman and the Midnight Revival Band

The Erotics

Live Production Crew of the Year

A.C.E.S.

Denis Entertainment Group

Elliott Brassard

Empire Audio

High Peaks Event Production

Live Sound Inc.

Record Label of the Year

Albany Records

Cacophone Records

Equal Vision Records

Lorchestral Recording Company

Tummy Rub Records

Upstate Records

Music Recording Studio of the Year

Bender Studio

Don Fury Studio

Hyland Recording

JEM Studios

The Recording Company

White Lake Music & Post

Presenter/Promoter of the Year

Caffè Lena – Sarah Craig

Music Haven/Passport Series – Mona Golub

Old Songs – Joy Bennett

Super Dark Collective – Shane Sanchez

The Linda – Peter Hughes

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall – Jon Elbaum

Seasonal Indoor Venues/Concert Series of the Year

A Place For Jazz Concert Series in the Carl B. Taylor Auditorium at SUNY Schenectady Community College

Live and Local at The Linda

Luna Live at The Studio (Troy)

The LIFT Concert Series at Troy Music Hall

Troy Listening Room Series

Old Songs Concert Series

Radio Station of the Year

RadioRadioX

WAMC

WCDB

WEQX

WEXT

WKLI

Radio DJ of the Year (terrestrial or streaming)

Andy Gregory

Chris Wienk

Laura Grant

Pearson Constantino

Rob Smittix

Wanda Fischer

Arts Publication of the Year (print, TV or new media)

Metroland Now!

Nippertown

NYS Music

The Spot 518

Xperience Monthly

Unsigned518

Music Journalist of the Year

Don Wilcock

Jim Shahen Jr.

Kirsten Ferguson

Lucas Garrett

Nick Motto

Rory Graham

Music Photographer of the Year

Elissa Ebersold

Frank Cavone

Jarron Childs

Joseph Deuel

Leif Zurmuhlen

Stephanie Bartik

Classical Artist/Ensemble of the Year

Albany Pro Musica

Albany Symphony Orchestra

Musicians of Ma'alwyck

Opera Saratoga

Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra

Sophia Subbayya Vastek

World Music Artist of the Year

Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra

David Macejka

Jordan Taylor Hill

Mixed Roots

Novus Cantus

Sten Isachsen & Maria Zemantauski

RnB/Soul Artist of the Year

Buggy Jive

Doc Horton

Garland Nelson

Oobleck

The E-Block

The NoLaNauts

DJ of the Year

DJ Fearless

DJ Hollyw8d

DJ Ketchup

DJ RVMBA

DJ Tall Ass Matt

DJ TGIF

Party Cover Band of the Year

Lucid Street

Off The Record

The Battenkillers

The Lustre Kings

The Refrigerators

The Rhythm Pilots

Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year

97otis

Ab The Audicrat

Aila Chiar

Camtron5000

JB!! aka Dirty Moses

Shiloh the Messenger & Mundy

Americana Artist of the Year

Laura Leigh Band

Little Saints

Pine Hills Band

Reese Fulmer & the Carriage House Band

The Insolent Willies

Zan & the Winter Folk

Solo or Duo Artist of the Year

Amanda Case

Angelina Valente

Barbie Barker

Caity Gallagher

Michael Francis McCarthy

Peter Annello

Shannon Tehya

Solo or Duo Performer of the Year (Covers)

Carmen Lookshire

Jeff Brisbin

Maurizio Russomanno

Rick Bolton & Jackie Dugas

Travis Gray

The Bennett Brothers

Jazz Artist of the Year

Bright Dog Red

Hot Club of Saratoga

Joe Barna

Keith Pray

Matt Niedbalski

Terry Gordon Quintet

Jam Band of the Year

Annie in the Water

Dead Man's Waltz

Glass Pony

Hilltop

Tops of Trees

TV Doctors

Blues Artist of the Year

Amy Ryan Band

Annie and the Hedonists

Leslie Barkman

Mark Tolstrup & Jill Burnham

Rich Ertelt and Blues Express

Trevor Collins

Country/Bluegrass Artist of the Year

Big Sky Country

Brule County Bad Boys

Eastbound Jesus

Jim Gaudet and the Railroad Boys

Marty Wendell

The Bluebillies

Rock Artist of the Year

10:01

Canella

Millington

Super 400

The Abyssmals

The Sugar Hold

Pop Artist of the Year

Alec Lewis

Cassandra Kubinski

Lennox

Side-B

Sydney Worthley

The Belle Curves

Alt/Indie Artist of the Year

Architrave

E.R.I.E.

Gay Tastee

Haunted Cat

Honeysuckle

Julia Alsarraf

Rhoseway

Folk/Traditional Artist of the Year

Carolyn Shapiro

Cosby Gibson

Deb Cavanaugh

Drank The Gold

Josh Clevenstine

Michael Eck

Songwriter of the Year

Amanda Case

Buggy Jive

Caity Gallagher

Kieran Rhodes

Michael Eck

Mike Trash

Peter Annello

TJ Foster

Record of the Year

Angelina Valente – "Charting a Course"

Cassandra Kubinski and Sawyer Fredericks – "Burn It Down"

Domestic Research Partners – "Old Empty Nest” (ft Beth Zaje)

Dominick Campana – "It's Never All Right"

Girl Blue – “To the Bone”

Honeysuckle – "God(zilla)"

Julia Alsarraf – "What I Want (Side A)"

Sabrina Trueheart – "Soft"

Album of the Year

Aila Chiar – "Self Reflection: A Tainseld Mixtape"

Armbruster – "Can I Sit Here"

Buggy Jive – "Hurry Up Please It's Time"

Kate McDonnell – "Trapeze"

michael eck – "fermata"

Reese Fulmer & The Carriage House Band – "Stealing Just To Get By"

Sydney Worthley – "It Was Nice While It Lasted"

Zan & the Winter Folk – "New Morse Code"

Music Video of the Year

Dust Bowl Faeries – "Film Noir Double Feature"

E.R.I.E. – "Don't Wait for The Sun"

JB!! aka Dirty Moses – "Punctuation!!"

Jeff Brisbin – "If Love Comes But Once"

Kendra McKinley – "Make Up"

Kieran Rhodes – "Saratoga 2017"

Super 400 – "Quiet Giant"

Trauma School Dropouts – "Got Head"

