2025 Eddies Awards Nominations Unveiled

The Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards has announced the nominees for its seventh annual ceremony, celebrating the outstanding achievements of the Capital Region's vibrant music community, sponsored by MLB and media partner WEXT.
The awards ceremony will take place 6 p.m. Sunday, April 27, on the MainStage at Proctors. Tickets are on sale now; visit atproctors.org. The event will feature several musical performances throughout the night, including Margo Macero, Camtron5000, Wild Adriatic, Zorbas Trio, Shannon Tehya and more to be announced.
The Eddies Awards celebrates the incredible talent and dedication of the Capital Region music community. All nominees and award recipients are nominated and selected by community members, with increased participation every year.
The Eddies Music Awards honors exceptional talent across various genres and categories. This year's nominees represent the diverse and dynamic musical landscape of the Capital Region. Michael Eck and Buggy Jive lead with three nominations each, two of which are in the same category—Songwriter and Album of the Year for “fermata” and “Hurry Up Please It's Time,” respectively.
“It's an honor to spotlight the artists, organizations and venues that make our music scene so vibrant,” says 2025 producer Kelly Auricchio. “The Eddies—especially on the night of the show— are a true celebration of our music community. It's a rare and special moment where everyone comes together, and you get to connect with the incredible people who make the scene so special."
In addition to finalists in the categories below, several surprise Merit Award recipients will be announced for music-related activities outside of traditional award categories at the show.
Leading up to the Eddies Music Awards will be the Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame Monday, March 24 at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs. Dan Berggren, Charlene Shortsleeve, The Clay People, SIRSY, Emerald City, The Sharks, Brian Melick and Stony Creek Band will be officially inducted with a tribute to each of their careers.
The Eddies Music Awards and Hall of Fame are an initiative of Proctors Collaborative. For more information about the Eddies Music Awards and Hall of Fame, visit here.
100 Psychic Dreams
Armbruster
Jungle Punk
Milkshake Godfather
Raisi K. The Raisin Man
SM Ink
Girth Control
Halo Bite
Schenectavoidz
The Snorts
Trauma School Dropouts
Zombie Giuliani
Black Tongue Reverend
Flatwounds
Gozer
Ice Queen
Joe Mansman and the Midnight Revival Band
The Erotics
A.C.E.S.
Denis Entertainment Group
Elliott Brassard
Empire Audio
High Peaks Event Production
Live Sound Inc.
Albany Records
Cacophone Records
Equal Vision Records
Lorchestral Recording Company
Tummy Rub Records
Upstate Records
Bender Studio
Don Fury Studio
Hyland Recording
JEM Studios
The Recording Company
White Lake Music & Post
Caffè Lena – Sarah Craig
Music Haven/Passport Series – Mona Golub
Old Songs – Joy Bennett
Super Dark Collective – Shane Sanchez
The Linda – Peter Hughes
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall – Jon Elbaum
A Place For Jazz Concert Series in the Carl B. Taylor Auditorium at SUNY Schenectady Community College
Live and Local at The Linda
Luna Live at The Studio (Troy)
The LIFT Concert Series at Troy Music Hall
Troy Listening Room Series
Old Songs Concert Series
RadioRadioX
WAMC
WCDB
WEQX
WEXT
WKLI
Andy Gregory
Chris Wienk
Pearson Constantino
Rob Smittix
Wanda Fischer
Metroland Now!
Nippertown
NYS Music
The Spot 518
Xperience Monthly
Unsigned518
Don Wilcock
Jim Shahen Jr.
Kirsten Ferguson
Lucas Garrett
Nick Motto
Rory Graham
Elissa Ebersold
Frank Cavone
Jarron Childs
Joseph Deuel
Leif Zurmuhlen
Stephanie Bartik
Albany Pro Musica
Albany Symphony Orchestra
Musicians of Ma'alwyck
Opera Saratoga
Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra
Sophia Subbayya Vastek
Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra
David Macejka
Jordan Taylor Hill
Mixed Roots
Novus Cantus
Sten Isachsen & Maria Zemantauski
Buggy Jive
Doc Horton
Garland Nelson
Oobleck
The E-Block
The NoLaNauts
DJ Fearless
DJ Hollyw8d
DJ Ketchup
DJ RVMBA
DJ Tall Ass Matt
DJ TGIF
Lucid Street
Off The Record
The Battenkillers
The Lustre Kings
The Refrigerators
The Rhythm Pilots
97otis
Ab The Audicrat
Aila Chiar
Camtron5000
JB!! aka Dirty Moses
Shiloh the Messenger & Mundy
Laura Leigh Band
Little Saints
Pine Hills Band
Reese Fulmer & the Carriage House Band
The Insolent Willies
Zan & the Winter Folk
Amanda Case
Angelina Valente
Barbie Barker
Caity Gallagher
Michael Francis McCarthy
Peter Annello
Shannon Tehya
Carmen Lookshire
Jeff Brisbin
Maurizio Russomanno
Rick Bolton & Jackie Dugas
Travis Gray
The Bennett Brothers
Bright Dog Red
Hot Club of Saratoga
Joe Barna
Keith Pray
Matt Niedbalski
Terry Gordon Quintet
Annie in the Water
Dead Man's Waltz
Glass Pony
Hilltop
Tops of Trees
TV Doctors
Amy Ryan Band
Annie and the Hedonists
Leslie Barkman
Mark Tolstrup & Jill Burnham
Rich Ertelt and Blues Express
Trevor Collins
Big Sky Country
Brule County Bad Boys
Eastbound Jesus
Jim Gaudet and the Railroad Boys
Marty Wendell
The Bluebillies
10:01
Canella
Millington
Super 400
The Abyssmals
The Sugar Hold
Alec Lewis
Lennox
Side-B
Sydney Worthley
The Belle Curves
Architrave
E.R.I.E.
Gay Tastee
Haunted Cat
Honeysuckle
Julia Alsarraf
Rhoseway
Carolyn Shapiro
Cosby Gibson
Deb Cavanaugh
Drank The Gold
Josh Clevenstine
Michael Eck
Amanda Case
Buggy Jive
Caity Gallagher
Kieran Rhodes
Michael Eck
Mike Trash
Peter Annello
TJ Foster
Angelina Valente – "Charting a Course"
Cassandra Kubinski and Sawyer Fredericks – "Burn It Down"
Domestic Research Partners – "Old Empty Nest” (ft Beth Zaje)
Dominick Campana – "It's Never All Right"
Girl Blue – “To the Bone”
Honeysuckle – "God(zilla)"
Julia Alsarraf – "What I Want (Side A)"
Sabrina Trueheart – "Soft"
Aila Chiar – "Self Reflection: A Tainseld Mixtape"
Armbruster – "Can I Sit Here"
Buggy Jive – "Hurry Up Please It's Time"
Kate McDonnell – "Trapeze"
michael eck – "fermata"
Reese Fulmer & The Carriage House Band – "Stealing Just To Get By"
Sydney Worthley – "It Was Nice While It Lasted"
Zan & the Winter Folk – "New Morse Code"
Dust Bowl Faeries – "Film Noir Double Feature"
E.R.I.E. – "Don't Wait for The Sun"
JB!! aka Dirty Moses – "Punctuation!!"
Jeff Brisbin – "If Love Comes But Once"
Kendra McKinley – "Make Up"
Kieran Rhodes – "Saratoga 2017"
Super 400 – "Quiet Giant"
Trauma School Dropouts – "Got Head"
