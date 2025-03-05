Yale's Proof of the Pudding Will Celebrate 50th Anniversary at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Yale’s Proof of the Pudding in Proof of the Pudding: 50th Anniversary Concert on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 9:30pm. As Yale’s oldest jazz a cappella group, this concert marks a milestone not only in the group’s history, but in the history of the entire university. Proof aims to enthrall audiences with their expansive repertoire which includes everything from classic jazz standards including “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” to modern jazz pop like Laufey’s “Valentine.”

Proof of the Pudding is an ensemble of 20 exceptionally talented, non-male undergraduate students from Yale University. This diverse group is united by a shared passion for music, and although they have only been singing together since September, they carry with them the rich legacy of their alumni and the tradition of their unique repertoire.

The current members of the group include Naina Agrawal-Hardin ‘25, Rose Buchdahl ‘28, Richelle Chang ‘28, Michele Cheon ‘28, Sarah Cheung ‘25, Hera Farago ‘28, Olivia Fayemi ‘27, Chloe Hong ‘25, Tessa Jones ‘28, Yoshimi Kimura ‘27, Kelly Kong ‘28, Sophia Lahik ‘26, Mahal Montes ‘25, Sofia Garviria Partow ‘27, Alexis Ramirez-Hardy ‘26, Anika Rodriguez ‘27, Kayla Samo ‘25, Sofia Sato ‘28, Josephine Stark ‘25, and Clara Yuste-Golob ‘25. Together, this dynamic group blends their individual voices and experiences to honor and elevate the longstanding traditions of Proof of the Pudding, offering a fresh yet familiar sound that resonates with both their peers and alumni alike. Their performance is a celebration not just of their collective talent, but also of the group's enduring legacy in the Yale a cappella scene.

MORE ABOUT PROOF OF THE PUDDING

Proof of the Pudding is Yale University’s premier SSAA jazz and swing a cappella group. Founded in 1975, just six years after women were first admitted to Yale, Proof has delighted audiences worldwide with their diverse repertoire that spans from retro jazz standards like “In the Mood” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” to contemporary hits from artists like Lorde and Sara Bareilles. Renowned for their impeccable harmonies, engaging performances, and passion for both classic and modern music, Proof showcases that, when it comes to the timeless talent of an SSAA jazz group, the proof really is in the pudding.

