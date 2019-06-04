YOUR LOVE, OUR MUSICAL Celebrates Pride Month

Your Love, Our Musical! a long form improvised musical in which comedic musical masterminds (Rebecca Vigil and Evan Kaufman) interview a couple from the audience and create a fully improvised musical about that couple's love story is celebrating their 5 year anniversary at Caveat on Saturday, June 15th at 7PM doors at 630PM.

YLOM, as it's affectionately known, is a long-running NYC comedy institution starring two of New York City's finest musical improvisers. Rebecca and Evan use their unique comedic chemistry, vocal skill, and improvisational abilities to transform audiences' simple meet-cutes into bombastic choruses, their Tinder swipes into epic dance numbers, and their relationship snafus into chopped and screwed hip-hop epics.

Saturday, June 15th at 7PM I $15, Caveat NYC, 21 A Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002. Mobile tickets available: http://bit.ly/YL-Jun15. For more information: YourLoveOurMusical.com.





