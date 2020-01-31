WOMEN OF THE WINGS: A Celebration Of Female Musical Theatre Writers Announced at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Women of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on Saturday, March 14th at 9:30pm.

After two sold out editions, this third edition of Women of the Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate female musical theatre writers!

It's an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Featuring the music of Sami Horneff and Amanda D'Archangelis, Jane Lee, Moira Lo Bianco, Mia Moravis, Christine Rosenblatt, Murphy Smith, Rory Michelle Sullivan, Kristen Lee Rosenfeld, and more!

With performances by: Tyla Collier (Sistas The Musical), Jordan Eagle (performer), Kendra Lynn Lucas (Sistas The Musical), Bélen Moyano (Assitants The Musical), Jamen Nanthakumar (Diana - La Jolla Playhouse), Christine Rosenblatt, Murphy Smith (Love in Hate Nation), Stephanie Turci (Sunday Gravy Music), Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys, Wicked Nat'l Tour).

Stay tuned for additional casting announcements!

Megan Minutillo directs and produces. Kristen Lee Rosenfeld music directs.

Women of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, March 14th at 9:30 PM. There is a $25-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





