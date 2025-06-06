WE THE PEOPLE: A Celebration of Trans Storytelling, Joy, and Resilience is Coming to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present We The People: A Celebration of Trans Storytelling, Joy, and Resilience on Sunday, June 15th, one night only! Trans stories (and theatre) are more important now than ever before, and 54 Below is proud to highlight trans voices for this special Pride event. This brand-new concert showcases an all trans cast sharing their own experiences through song and speech, all while celebrating trans empowerment. Featuring a variety of music from Broadway and beyond, We The People emphasizes the importance and impact of queer voices. Join this cast for an unforgettable evening of heartfelt and inspirational storytelling!

The cast will feature Olivia Billings (Butch Wicked), Sophia Byrd, Blanca Del Loco (Jesus Christ Superstar), Grant Evan (Norton Award Nominee), SkittLeZ Ortiz (Sh*t Spanish Girls Say), Clover Pujols, Flower Estefana Rios (Notes On Killing... at Yale Rep), Sushma Saha (1776 Revival), and Danielle Troiano (a.k.a. D'LOURDES). The creative team consists of Reese Brooks (Producer/Director) and JQ Welch (Music Director).

We The People plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, June 15th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) VIP Seating is $51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) and Premiums are $68 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

